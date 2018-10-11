Tesco Free From Basil Pesto 190G

Suitable for vegetarians
My daughter recently became a vegetarian so the normal pesto became a no no. I bought this instead and it tastes exactly like normal pesto, no one has even asked if I am using anything different. Good price, great taste
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1741kJ / 422kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Basil (37%), Tofu (5%) [Soya Bean, Water, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Cashew Nut (5%), Glucose Syrup, Water, Potato Flakes, Pine Nuts, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
4 Servings
Jar. Widely Recycled
190g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a jar (47g)
|Energy
|1741kJ / 422kcal
|818kJ / 198kcal
|Fat
|39.7g
|18.7g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
