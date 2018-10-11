By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Basil Pesto 190G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.79/100g
¼ of a jar
  • Energy818kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat18.7g
    27%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1741kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free pesto made with basil, tofu and cashew nuts.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Made in Italy with basil, tofu and cashew nuts for a rich, punchy pesto.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Basil (37%), Tofu (5%) [Soya Bean, Water, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Cashew Nut (5%), Glucose Syrup, Water, Potato Flakes, Pine Nuts, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a jar (47g)
Energy1741kJ / 422kcal818kJ / 198kcal
Fat39.7g18.7g
Saturates4.1g1.9g
Carbohydrate11.6g5.5g
Sugars2.8g1.3g
Fibre1.5g0.7g
Protein3.7g1.7g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Suitable for vegetarians

5 stars

My daughter recently became a vegetarian so the normal pesto became a no no. I bought this instead and it tastes exactly like normal pesto, no one has even asked if I am using anything different. Good price, great taste

