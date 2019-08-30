Tesco Worcester Sauce 150Ml

Just as good as dearer brands.
Spaghetti Bolognese just doesn't taste the same without this in! Also completes cheese on toast. Tastes just as good as dearer brands.
Great!
Every bit as good as "the other brand", and a lot cheaper too!
A worthy substitute
I'm always up for trying cheaper alternatives to brand names to see if money can be saved without compromising on quality/flavour etc. I'm my opinion, this sauce is as good as the well known one. Seriously, you won't tell the difference.
Good value
Just as good as the leading manufacturer but costs a lot less
worcester sause
I brought it because it was cheaper than the original, it tasted the same nice with cheese toasties.
Good substitute for market leader
The market leader was being price marked up at a silly price so decided to give this a try. I have been satisfied with it for both flavour and taste. I would recommend it as a replacement for market leader and at a more reasonable price. Certainly competes with the Batt brand and only slightly dearer.
Great taste
It gives homemade burgers an extra dimension in taste
No substitute
Too sweet
Tastes like Worcester sauce!
Tastes like Worcester sauce. Looks like Worcester sauce
Perfect for a Virgin Mary!!!
Great drink!