Tesco Worcester Sauce 150Ml

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Worcester Sauce 150Ml
£ 0.85
£0.57/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy58kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Worcestershire sauce.
  • SAVOURY PUNCH A versatile ingredient to lift the flavours of your casseroles and rarebit
  • Savoury Punch
  • A versatile ingredient to lift the flavours of your casseroles and rarebit
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Malt Vinegar (Barley), Water, Molasses, Sugar, Anchovy (Fish), Tamarind Extract, Salt, Chilli Powder, Ground Cloves, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley and fish.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use. Once opened consume within 3 months and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse Cap. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy384kJ / 90kcal58kJ / 14kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate21.6g3.2g
Sugars19.0g2.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.0g0.2g
Salt1.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just as good as dearer brands.

5 stars

Spaghetti Bolognese just doesn't taste the same without this in! Also completes cheese on toast. Tastes just as good as dearer brands.

Great!

5 stars

Every bit as good as "the other brand", and a lot cheaper too!

A worthy substitute

5 stars

I'm always up for trying cheaper alternatives to brand names to see if money can be saved without compromising on quality/flavour etc. I'm my opinion, this sauce is as good as the well known one. Seriously, you won't tell the difference.

Good value

5 stars

Just as good as the leading manufacturer but costs a lot less

worcester sause

5 stars

I brought it because it was cheaper than the original, it tasted the same nice with cheese toasties.

Good substitute for market leader

4 stars

The market leader was being price marked up at a silly price so decided to give this a try. I have been satisfied with it for both flavour and taste. I would recommend it as a replacement for market leader and at a more reasonable price. Certainly competes with the Batt brand and only slightly dearer.

Great taste

5 stars

It gives homemade burgers an extra dimension in taste

No substitute

1 stars

Too sweet

Tastes like Worcester sauce!

4 stars

Tastes like Worcester sauce. Looks like Worcester sauce

Perfect for a Virgin Mary!!!

5 stars

Great drink!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

