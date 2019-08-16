Virgil's Black Cherry Soda 355Ml

Heavenly corruptable flavour
I know this is a tad expensive for a soft drink but Tesco have a winner here. I already have purchased the Cream Soda drink but this to is really, REALLY nice. I do not even think our Cherries taste this good. It really is full of flavour and well worth the money as far as I am concerned, when drinks companies are forcing sweeteners upon us this is all natural. I shall be buying these regularly as I do not think this will be coming to us for long.
Sweet, tasty, and refreshing
Wow I just drank a bottle from the fridge - it's delicious and very refreshing. Give it a go !