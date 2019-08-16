By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(2)Write a review
Virgil's Black Cherry Soda 355Ml
£ 1.90
£0.54/100ml

Product Description

  • Black Cherry Flavoured Cream Soda
  • Using natural ingredients, we brew a black cherry cream soda so pure, so rich and creamy, you'll swear it's made in heaven.
  • Virgil's Black Cherry Cream Soda is a classic soda recipe made naturally using the finest cherry flavor, vanilla beans and unrefined cane sugar. We searched the world for the perfect black cream taste. We hope you will find this to be the best black cherry cream soda you have ever tasted.
  • Also try award winning Virgil's Root Beer and Cream Soda.
  • Made naturally, for the black cherry cream soda connoisseur
  • Micro brewed with black cherry & vanilla beans
  • All natural flavors
  • No preservatives
  • Low sodium
  • Our ingredients 100% GMO free
  • Gluten free
  • Kosher - Pareve
  • Pack size: 355ml
  • Low sodium

Information

Ingredients

Purified Carbonated Water, Unbleached Cane Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Black Cherry Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Malic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in cool dry place

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled (without ice)

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Importer address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.
  • www.empirebespokefoods.com
  • www.Virgils.com

Net Contents

355ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ188
kcal45
Fat 0g
Of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 11.8g
Of which sugars 11.8g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Heavenly corruptable flavour

5 stars

I know this is a tad expensive for a soft drink but Tesco have a winner here. I already have purchased the Cream Soda drink but this to is really, REALLY nice. I do not even think our Cherries taste this good. It really is full of flavour and well worth the money as far as I am concerned, when drinks companies are forcing sweeteners upon us this is all natural. I shall be buying these regularly as I do not think this will be coming to us for long.

Sweet, tasty, and refreshing

4 stars

Wow I just drank a bottle from the fridge - it's delicious and very refreshing. Give it a go !

