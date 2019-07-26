Virgil's Cream Soda 355Ml

I know this is expensive product but I remember as
I know this is expensive product but I remember as a kid shaking up the bottle to suck the froth off the top, to get that nice flavour. This cream soda is just over the top wow, the taste is fantastic, I could say other words but it would not get published. IF YOU EVER WANT A TREAT BUY A BOTTLE OF THIS!! I shall be buying this a lot more in the summer months as that is what it says to me SUMMER, finished off with Tesco Almond Ices wow what a combo!!! Well worth the money.