Virgil's Cream Soda 355Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.90
£0.54/100ml

Product Description

  • Is a classic cream soda recipe made naturally using the finest vanilla beans.
  • Using natural ingredients, we brew a black cherry cream soda so pure, so rich and creamy, you'll swear it's made in heaven.
  • Virgil's Cream Soda is a classic soda recipe made naturally using the finest vanilla beans and unrefined cane sugar. For years, we have been making Virgil's Root Beer, a three-time Outstanding Beverages Award winner of the National Association of the Speciality Food Trade (the national organization for the gourmet food trade). We decided to make a cream soda that would rival the super premium quality of our root beer.
  • Micro brewed with real vanilla beans
  • Made naturally, for the cream soda Connoisseur
  • Our ingredients 100% GMO-free
  • All natural flavors
  • No preservatives
  • Low sodium
  • Gluten free
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 355ml
Information

Ingredients

Purified Carbonated Water, Unbleached Cane Sugar, Caramelized Unrefined Cane Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled (without ice)

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Reed's, Inc.,
  • LA,
  • CA 90061.

Importer address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Distributor address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.
  • www.empirebespokefoods.com

Net Contents

355ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy KJ/Kcal188/45
Fat0g
Of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate11.8g
Of which sugars11.8g
Protein0g
Salt0g

I know this is expensive product but I remember as

5 stars

I know this is expensive product but I remember as a kid shaking up the bottle to suck the froth off the top, to get that nice flavour. This cream soda is just over the top wow, the taste is fantastic, I could say other words but it would not get published. IF YOU EVER WANT A TREAT BUY A BOTTLE OF THIS!! I shall be buying this a lot more in the summer months as that is what it says to me SUMMER, finished off with Tesco Almond Ices wow what a combo!!! Well worth the money.

