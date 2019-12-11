Dr. Oetker Coloured Gel - Green Extra Strong 15G
Product Description
- Green Gel Food Colour
- Dr. Oetker Extra Strong Green Food Colour Gel delivers strong, bright colours that keep their colour during baking.
- Food colour gels are a great alternative to colouring liquids, and work great when colouring fondant icing or making a sugar paste.
- Developed in a large tub, with higher concentrate, the Dr. Oetker colour gels give you long lasting results.
- The easy-to-use colours can be used one drop at a time to create pastel shades, or go out with a bang and create the boldest rainbow cake ever! Why not use our Green Food Colouring for creating a green piping icing for grass and leaves?
- Extra strong food colouring
- Larger, convenient tube
- Bake stable colours for long lasting results
- Can be used to make sugar paste
- Pack size: 15g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Safflower, Lemon), Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF (E 133))
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See base.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for:
- Sponge Cakes and other bakes
- All icings including Sugarpaste
- For food use.
- Get Baking!
- Knead tube before use.
- Snip end of tube with scissors.
- Add small amounts of Food Colour Gel, stir well between each addition. For sugarpaste, knead well between each addition.
- Usage guide (recipes may vary)
- 1 tube makes approx.
- Sharing Cake:
- 7" Sponge - Bright: 3, Pastel: 12+
- Buttercream (top & centre fill) - Bright: 3, Pastel: 12+
- Cupcakes:
- Sponge - Bright: 18, Pastel: 100+
- Buttercream - Bright: 18, Pastel: 100+
- Glacé Icing - Bright: 72, Pastel: 100+
Warnings
- WARNING
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
15g ℮
Safety information
WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
