Tesco Free From Mac & Cheese 350G

Where was the cheese?
With so many good cheese substitutes available, it's a shame non were used in this dish, more like Mac and white sauce. Daughter very disappointed
Keep away don't waste you money.
Blooming awe-full, no taste at all not a hint of cheese in fact no taste at all.
Disgusting, went into the bin after 2 mouthfuls. Horrible taste of flowers/chemicals, no cheese flavour whatsoever. The worst gluten free ready meal I’ve had. DO NOT BUY!
Are revolting i had to bin them
Awful!
This was awful! Least appetising I have ever tasted. The sauce was grey and watery and the choice of herb did not add to the meal at all. Could not identify cheese and the pasta remained hard. Would not recommend this; very disappointed.
Quite simply one of the worst things I've tasted for a long time. Enough to want you stop being vegan!
Tasteless cloudy water.
It was that bad I’m writing a review just seconds after I’ve eaten it. It’s watery, tasteless and absolutely nothing like mac n cheese except the concept that they both had pasta in. I ended up lathering it in pepper & basil and eating it with a bread roll. It went down, but I certainly will not buy again & nor will I ever recommend it. It was just all round bad.
DISGUSTING. UNEDITABLE.
ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING. Do not buy. Uneditable. Complaint sent to Tescos and request for a refund.
gross - tastes like flowers
It tastes like flowers. the texture is similar to mac and cheese but there is 0 cheese flavour, it only tastes of flowers. Super wierd, i won’t ever buy again
Dont bother- disgusting and over priced
Absolutely disgusting- in every way.