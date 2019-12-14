By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Mac & Cheese 350G

1.5(28)Write a review
Each pack
  • Energy1450kJ 344kcal
    17%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 414kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked macaroni pasta in a fortified soya milk and coconut oil alternative to medium fat hard cheese sauce with fresh parsley.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT, EGG & MILK FREE Made with macaroni pasta in a cheese flavour sauce topped with cheese alternative and parsley Our wheat, gluten, dairy and egg free meals have been made for you so that you don't have to miss out on the food you love. Using high quality ingredients, they deliver the taste you expect without compromise.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT, EGG & MILK FREE
  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni Pasta (39%) [Water, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Water, Soya Alternative To Milk [Water, Soya Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Flavourings], Coconut Oil Alternative To Medium Fat Hard Cheese (7%) [Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Rice Protein, Flavouring, Olive Leaf Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12], Cornflour, Parsley, Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.
Remove film lid and heat for another 5 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (350g)
Energy414kJ / 98kcal1450kJ / 344kcal
Fat2.2g7.6g
Saturates1.1g3.8g
Carbohydrate17.0g59.5g
Sugars0.1g0.4g
Fibre0.5g1.9g
Protein2.4g8.4g
Salt0.4g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

28 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Where was the cheese?

2 stars

With so many good cheese substitutes available, it's a shame non were used in this dish, more like Mac and white sauce. Daughter very disappointed

Keep away don't waste you money.

1 stars

Blooming awe-full, no taste at all not a hint of cheese in fact no taste at all.

Disgusting, went into the bin after 2 mouthfuls. H

1 stars

Disgusting, went into the bin after 2 mouthfuls. Horrible taste of flowers/chemicals, no cheese flavour whatsoever. The worst gluten free ready meal I’ve had. DO NOT BUY!

Are revolting i had to bin them

1 stars

Are revolting i had to bin them

Awful!

1 stars

This was awful! Least appetising I have ever tasted. The sauce was grey and watery and the choice of herb did not add to the meal at all. Could not identify cheese and the pasta remained hard. Would not recommend this; very disappointed.

Quite simply one of the worst things I've tasted f

1 stars

Quite simply one of the worst things I've tasted for a long time. Enough to want you stop being vegan!

Tasteless cloudy water.

1 stars

It was that bad I’m writing a review just seconds after I’ve eaten it. It’s watery, tasteless and absolutely nothing like mac n cheese except the concept that they both had pasta in. I ended up lathering it in pepper & basil and eating it with a bread roll. It went down, but I certainly will not buy again & nor will I ever recommend it. It was just all round bad.

DISGUSTING. UNEDITABLE.

1 stars

ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING. Do not buy. Uneditable. Complaint sent to Tescos and request for a refund.

gross - tastes like flowers

1 stars

It tastes like flowers. the texture is similar to mac and cheese but there is 0 cheese flavour, it only tastes of flowers. Super wierd, i won’t ever buy again

Dont bother- disgusting and over priced

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting- in every way.

1-10 of 28 reviews

