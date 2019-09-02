By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lentil Curls Sour Cream & Chive 6 Pack 120G

Tesco Lentil Curls Sour Cream & Chive 6 Pack 120G
£ 0.85
£0.71/100g
Each bag as sold
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1995kJ / 476kcal

Product Description

  • Sour cream and chive flavour lentil, potato starch and rice snacks.
  • SOUR CREAM & CHIVE A golden, crunchy snack that's packed full of flavour Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • SOUR CREAM & CHIVE A golden, crunchy snack that's packed full of flavour 6 PACK Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (37%), Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Dried Cream (Milk), Parsley, Skimmed Milk Solids, Flavourings, Chive.

Allergy Information

  • May contain gluten and wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat. Wheat contains gluten..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 20g e (120g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (20g)
Energy1995kJ / 476kcal399kJ / 95kcal
Fat20.3g4.1g
Saturates1.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate61.3g12.3g
Sugars3.2g0.6g
Fibre3.1g0.6g
Protein10.5g2.1g
Salt1.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

16 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

What a lovely change from crisps these are better

5 stars

What a lovely change from crisps these are better just like the old potato puffs years ago

Crunchy Goodness

5 stars

Best lentil crisps ever! Crispy, very crunchy and scrumptious, I loved it.

Have to get some more.

4 stars

Tasty with good shape for scooping up Greek style yogurt.

Tasty and healthy

5 stars

These are really crunchy and tasty, I highly recommend them. I look forward to trying new flavours

healthy and yummy

5 stars

delicious and not too bad for you as a snack,

Very tasty snack

5 stars

Thought I would try these as they had terrific reviews and the did not disappoint. Well done tesco, going to repeat these on order.

Tasty and lovely texure

5 stars

Really nice texture, very crisp but not overly hard. Flavouring was very tasty, not overpowering and did not linger.

Love these

5 stars

Love these products!!! Do not delist these in fact a salt and vinegar flavour would be good. These are healthier than crisps and are a nicer texture than most of the snacks you get down the snack aisle

Delicious - kids loved them at school.

5 stars

Delicious - kids loved them at school.

Great baked snack

5 stars

I don't actually like lentils, but it's the consistency of cooked lentils that I don't like and I knew these would be completely different. They're a nice crunchy baked snack. I've no idea how reviews help anyone decide what to buy as tastes are totally subjective(!), but as a non-lentil-eater, I thought it was only fair to give a good review.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Helpful little swaps

