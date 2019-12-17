By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lentil Curls 6 Pack 120G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Lentil Curls 6 Pack 120G
£ 0.85
£0.71/100g
Each bag
  • Energy399kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1994kJ / 476kcal

Product Description

  • Lentil, potato starch and rice snacks.
  • LIGHTLY SALTED / A golden, crunchy snack that's packed full of flavour / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • LIGHTLY SALTED A golden, crunchy snack that's packed full of flavour
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDINETS: Lentil Flour (39%), Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain gluten and wheat. May contain wheat. Wheat contains gluten..

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 20g e (120g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (20g)
Energy1994kJ / 476kcal399kJ / 95kcal
Fat20.1g4.0g
Saturates1.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate61.6g12.3g
Sugars1.0g0.2g
Fibre3.5g0.7g
Protein10.3g2.1g
Salt1.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Why make it vegan and not recyclable ...

1 stars

The product itself was fine but if you are going to make a vegan product you should at least make sure the bag is recyclable! Will not be buying again unless this packaging is changed to be more environmentally friendly.

Great filler snack

5 stars

These snacks are a good low calorie alternative to normal crisps. As they are low in weight each bag gives you plenty of curls. Very tasty too!

If you like crisps, you will love these...

5 stars

If you like savoury snacks, then you will love these. At only 100 calories a bag they are not too hesvy to have as a tasty snack in between meals. My only regret as they dont seem to be very available that often in my local branch!

Tasty AND low salt

5 stars

Wonderful! less salty than most snacks AND it actually tastes GREAT! No nasty added stuff, just great simple taste! What a change!! Keep it up.

Beware!

1 stars

BEWARE! The fat content in this product has risen from amber to red overnight. Tesco's I am so disappointed as these were a delicious, slightly healthier, snack. Why have you increased the fat content per 100g???????????

Deliciously different

5 stars

These are deliciously different, crisp without being hard and very moreish.

Very Tasty

5 stars

My sister recommended these and I discovered that there is also a cream cheese and chive flavour. Both delicious!

Delicious !

5 stars

a light, healthy, tasty snack - these are great !

