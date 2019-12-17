Tesco Lentil Curls 6 Pack 120G

Why make it vegan and not recyclable ...
The product itself was fine but if you are going to make a vegan product you should at least make sure the bag is recyclable! Will not be buying again unless this packaging is changed to be more environmentally friendly.
Great filler snack
These snacks are a good low calorie alternative to normal crisps. As they are low in weight each bag gives you plenty of curls. Very tasty too!
If you like crisps, you will love these...
If you like savoury snacks, then you will love these. At only 100 calories a bag they are not too hesvy to have as a tasty snack in between meals. My only regret as they dont seem to be very available that often in my local branch!
Tasty AND low salt
Wonderful! less salty than most snacks AND it actually tastes GREAT! No nasty added stuff, just great simple taste! What a change!! Keep it up.
Beware!
BEWARE! The fat content in this product has risen from amber to red overnight. Tesco's I am so disappointed as these were a delicious, slightly healthier, snack. Why have you increased the fat content per 100g???????????
Deliciously different
These are deliciously different, crisp without being hard and very moreish.
Very Tasty
My sister recommended these and I discovered that there is also a cream cheese and chive flavour. Both delicious!
Delicious !
a light, healthy, tasty snack - these are great !