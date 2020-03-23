By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Itsu Prawn Crackers Peking Duck 19G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Itsu Prawn Crackers Peking Duck 19G
£ 0.85
£4.48/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Peking duck flavour prawn crackers made with tapioca flour
  • London, New York, Tokyo and your local supermarket
  • Volleyball England Beach Tour Official Partner
  • [eat beautiful]
  • itsu brings you Asian inspired, restaurant quality ideas. Confident flavours and butterfly light recipes for an eat beautiful lifestyle.
  • 96 kcal 402 kJ per pack
  • 506 kcal / 2118 kJ per 100g
  • 96 calories
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 19G

Information

Ingredients

Tapioca Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Peking Duck Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Soya Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Sauce (Wheat, Soya Bean)], Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices Ground Coriander, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Carob Powder, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Natural Colour: Paprika Extract), Sugar, Salt, Egg, *Naturally lower in Saturated Fats than traditional cooking Oils

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Warnings

  • Warning: may contain the occasional un-popped cracker

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,
  • UK.
  • www.itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack (19g)
Energy (kJ)2118402
Energy (kcal)50696
Fat (g)25.94.9
of which saturates (g)2.10.4
Carbohydrates (g)6613
of which sugars (g)8.91.7
Fibre (g)0.70.1
Protein (g)1.50.3
Salt (g)2.480.47
This pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: may contain the occasional un-popped cracker

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.55
£1.58/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here