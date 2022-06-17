We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pistachios Roasted Salted Kernels 100G

4.5(2)Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£3.00
£3.00/100g

Low Everyday Price

1/4 of a pack (25g)

Energy
606kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2425kJ / 586kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and salted pistachio kernels.
  • Salted. Specially selected for size with an aromatic, earthy taste. We source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pistachio Nuts (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains nuts. May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2425kJ / 586kcal606kJ / 146kcal
Fat47.0g11.8g
Saturates5.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate8.4g2.1g
Sugars7.9g2.0g
Fibre10.5g2.6g
Protein27.0g6.8g
Salt1.10g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious!!

5 stars

I just eat straight from the packet together with an assortment of other nuts at the end of my breakfast, they are good value and of excellent quality.

delicious but expensive

4 stars

delicious but expensive

