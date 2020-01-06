By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pip & Nut Coconut & Almond Butter Squeeze Pack 30G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pip & Nut Coconut & Almond Butter Squeeze Pack 30G
£ 1.00
£3.34/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Coconut Almond Butter Squeeze Pack
  • Find Pip & Nut on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @pipandnut, #naturalnuttiness
  • Pip & Nut's Coconut Almond Butter is made from just-roasted Californian almonds and a sprinkling of sea salt. The addition of tropical coconut and a drizzle of agave syrup give this nut butter a naturally delicious twist.
  • Our handy nut butter squeeze packs are perfectly portioned for a hit of natural energy on-the-go.
  • No palm oil
  • No refined sugar
  • Energy on the go
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Almonds (70.2%), Coconut (24.5%), Agave Syrup, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Peanut and other Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pip's Top Tip: Squeeze before opening as the oil can naturally separate
  • Perfectly portioned sachets to squeeze on-the-go or squirrel away for later.
  • Before a run
  • After the gym
  • In your lunchbox
  • At your desk

Name and address

  • Pip & Nut,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.

Return to

  • Pip & Nut,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.
  • thekernel@pipandnut.com

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy (kJ)2567770
Energy (kcal)618185
Fat (g)5717
Saturates (g)185.4
Carbohydrate (g)144
Sugars (g)6.12
Protein (g)164.8
Salt (g)0.50.15

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Meridian Cashew Butter 170G

£ 3.00
£1.77/100g

Pip & Nut Squeeze Pack Almond Butter 30G

£ 1.00
£3.34/100g

Offer

Meridian Almond Butter 170G

£ 3.40
£2.00/100g

Tesco Tahini 300G

£ 2.40
£0.08/10g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here