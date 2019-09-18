By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Febreze Aerosol Spiced Apple 300Ml

5(204)Write a review
  • Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent. This blend of gourmand apple with hints of cinnamon and cloves will make your home smell like freshly baked pies hot out of the oven. Febreze Air Effects eliminates odours and infuses the space with a light fresh scent. While some other air freshners only mask odours with fragrance, Febreze truly cleans away odours, so you and your guests can breathe happy. And while most other air fresheners contains dangerous gas, Febreze contains a nitrogen propellant 100% natural. Febreze Air is like a breath of fresh air sweeping away even tough lingering odours and leaving a light fresh scent, making your home feel fresh and renewed every day.
  • Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Febreze with Odourclear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Apple scent with hints of cinnamon and cloves
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Amazing light fresh fragrances
  • Non-flammable, 100% natural propellant
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

Benzisothiazolinone, Cinnamal

Preparation and Usage

  • Hold can upright, pull trigger back and spray in the air in a sweeping motion throughout the room. Do not shake Also try Febreze Car Air Fresheners which eliminate odours and freshen while leaving a light fragrance to brighten your journey.

Warnings

  • People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Dispose of contents/container to an appropriate local waste system.
  • CAUTION: Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
Safety information

totally refreshing

5 stars

easy to use a little goes along way ,the smell last and freshen the rooms especially my teenagers room ,cant recommend enough

Brings the outdoors indoors

5 stars

Febreze is great for my household as most aerosols tend to evaporate within minutes of spraying. Febreze not only lasts but also extinguished all kinds of smells, including yet not limited to cigarette smoke, cooking smells & the horrible aroma of wet dog. I don't know what I did before I discovered this fantastic product.

Febreze

5 stars

I love the smell of these air fresh nets especially the floral ones its like being in a scented garden.

smells amazing

4 stars

smells like the out doors in so fresh. like bringing outdoors inside

Fresh and suttle aroma

5 stars

I love the thai one, stay very fresh in the air when spray, and it dose not irritate my hayfever.

Glade airfreshner

5 stars

I buy different cans of sprays each week they leave my house smelling fresh on my clothes and on my bedding

Nice scents

5 stars

I am using the Clean linen scent for years and not only in my bedroom ;)

Amazing

5 stars

Amazing at removing NOT MASKING odours in a instant and comes in a variety of smells. I particularly love the exotic flavours. Long-lasting!

Great scent

5 stars

This product has a great scent although I find that the spray settles on everything in the room and filling the room with moisture. The product does refresh the air in a room and helps to eliminate orders.

The smell of Summer

5 stars

Febreze air freshener is one of the few fresheners you can spray directly onto materials without leaving any marks or stains. The Lavender fragranced one is especially nice and seems to last for ages. We don't have any pets or children but sometimes especially in the winter when it's cold outside and we don't have any doors or windows open, it can get a little 'stale' smelling especially after cooking. One spray of Febreze freshens everything and makes it smell like summer again.

