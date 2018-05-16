Product Description
- Extra thick adhesive layer.
- Tough, ultra-clear backing.
- Will fix, repair and hold on smooth, rough or
- - Easy to apply in 5 minutes
- - Integrated smoothing tool for a perfect finish
- Gorilla clear repair tape is our most discreet tape yet. Gorilla clear repair tape works on all kinds of surfaces, inside and outside. From patching up tents and protecting smartphones, to even working underwater on torn paddling pools and inflatables, there's no other transparent tape that's as effective. It provides a crystal clear waterproof, airtight bond and is guaranteed not to split
