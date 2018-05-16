Gorilla Tape Handy Roll 9Mtr

- - Tough, weather-resistant shell - Helps create a barrier that can withstand hard elements.
- - Strong, reinforced backing - Offers incredible strength yet can still be ripped neatly by hand.
- - Double thick adhesive - Grips rough, smooth and uneven surfaces.
- Gorilla Tape® is extra strong, double-thick and incredibly tough. Whether you need to stick rough, smooth or uneven surfaces, this is the duct tape with extra grip.
- Indoors and out, you can use Gorilla Tape where you want. The rugged all-weather shell withstands the elements, and the double-thick adhesive remains strong, whatever it faces. Designed to be tearable, developed to be durable, Gorilla Tape stands up to the test.
