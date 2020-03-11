By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Coconut Milk Shampoo 400Ml

5(894)Write a review
image 1 of Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Coconut Milk Shampoo 400Ml
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew shampoo with Coconut Milk is a 90% natural origin* shampoo, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps hydrate, purify & protect your hair. *purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Shampoo has 0% colourants and paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients (purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Coconut Milk Shampoo helps hydrate hair
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Cruelty free, as certified by PETA
  • Unleash Mama Natures secrets with our PETA creulty free shampoos and conditioners
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Polyquaternium-6, Trihydroxystearin, Trideceth-10, Histidine, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Orchis Mascula Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

894 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Herbal essences shampoo with coconut milk. I have tried it. Run some shampoo into the hair gently with little massage. Feel the softness within the hair. Scale feels soft and cold and relaxed. Smells coconuts. Hair is feeling soft silky volumided a d shiny. Also moisturising look with curls gone. Love my hair smelling fresh and looking great

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this range but my favourite is coconut milk. It leaves my hair looking healthy and shiny. It smells amazing !

Excellent!

5 stars

Left hair feeling soft and shiny without and tangles. Gorgeous smell ....

Excellent!

5 stars

I love anything with coconut. So when I saw this I knew I had to have it as I have dry wavy hair .. so this has managed to tame my frizzy hair and makes my hair soo smooth and smelling amazing.. has a very long lasting scent and my hair feels incredible..

Excellent!

5 stars

I love anything with coconut and was very excited to try this as soon as I seen it . Lovely shampoo and a little bit goes a long way .. leaves my hair squeaky clean and smelling fresh for days ..

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this product. I usually buy different products each time but I’ve stuck to things for a while now. I love how it makes my hair smell and it stays feeling fresh for a couple of days!

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good product. Definitely will buy again. Recommend

Great!

4 stars

I have been using this shampoo for a few months now and would recommend it. A little goes a long way, I have naturally curly hair that is quite dry and this really helps to nourish and moisturise it. It’s good value for money, stocked in many shops and often on half price offer so even better. My only criticism would be I would like it to be more fragranced as I love coconut. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells amazing! My hair looked clean and well hydrated after each use. My hair felt soft and easier to manage.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the coconut milk shampoo & conditioner hair feels so soft

1-10 of 894 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

