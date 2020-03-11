Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Coconut Milk Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
Herbal essences shampoo with coconut milk. I have tried it. Run some shampoo into the hair gently with little massage. Feel the softness within the hair. Scale feels soft and cold and relaxed. Smells coconuts. Hair is feeling soft silky volumided a d shiny. Also moisturising look with curls gone. Love my hair smelling fresh and looking great
I love this range but my favourite is coconut milk. It leaves my hair looking healthy and shiny. It smells amazing !
Left hair feeling soft and shiny without and tangles. Gorgeous smell ....
I love anything with coconut. So when I saw this I knew I had to have it as I have dry wavy hair .. so this has managed to tame my frizzy hair and makes my hair soo smooth and smelling amazing.. has a very long lasting scent and my hair feels incredible..
I love anything with coconut and was very excited to try this as soon as I seen it . Lovely shampoo and a little bit goes a long way .. leaves my hair squeaky clean and smelling fresh for days ..
Absolutely love this product. I usually buy different products each time but I’ve stuck to things for a while now. I love how it makes my hair smell and it stays feeling fresh for a couple of days!
Really good product. Definitely will buy again. Recommend
I have been using this shampoo for a few months now and would recommend it. A little goes a long way, I have naturally curly hair that is quite dry and this really helps to nourish and moisturise it. It’s good value for money, stocked in many shops and often on half price offer so even better. My only criticism would be I would like it to be more fragranced as I love coconut. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing! My hair looked clean and well hydrated after each use. My hair felt soft and easier to manage.
I love the coconut milk shampoo & conditioner hair feels so soft