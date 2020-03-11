By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Strawberry Shampoo 400Ml

5(1208)Write a review
image 1 of Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Strawberry Shampoo 400Ml
  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew White Strawberry & Sweet Mint is a 90% natural origin* shampoo, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair. * purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Shampoo has 0% parabens, colourants, silicones, paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Shampoo helps enhance hair shine
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Citric Acid, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Limonene, Histidine, Mentha Piperita Oil, Menthol, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Magnesium Nitrate, Fragaria Chiloensis Fruit Extract, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

400 ℮

Excellent!

I love this brand so much, it leaves your hair feeling fresh and smooth and the smell is amazing!

Excellent!

Having got samples of these the smell is amazing and lasts for days.It makes your hair shiny and soft highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

This shampoo leaves my hair looking shiny and feeling very clean (almost squeaky!). I often use it as a first shampoo if washing my hair twice as it really gets the job done. Lovely scent and good value for money as it lasts a fair amount of time.

Excellent!

Herbal essences bio renew strawberry and mint flavoured shampoo is perfect for keeping the hair healthy. It’s easy to apply to the hair and then leav for a few minutes. Give a good massage to the scalp. It helps give it all the vitamins that are required to keep the hair healthy and shiny. Once hair is washed you can feel the silky shiny look and the scalp feels relaxed. Hair looks cleaner and volumised.

Excellent!

Love this shampoo, it has a lovely fragrance and leaves my hair soft and shiny, like a lot if shampoos within a day or two hair loses the just washed look and feeling but not this one at all, I highly recommend it

Excellent!

I have EXTREMELY dry, brittle, frizzy, course, wavy, thick hair and trying to find hair products that actually do what they state, is rare. I decided to give this leave-in conditioner a try and I have to say, I'm impressed my hair has been so soft and shiny for the first time in ages and it smells great. Overall I found it to be a great product and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's a shame

I was enthusiastic when I tried this product for the first time: amazing smell and amazing result...2 weeks later I realised it was causing me a quite bad allergy on my face skin, rather than my scalp. Really sorry about it. Did anybody else has the same issue?

Excellent!

I was lucky enough to receive this a while ago as a free sample, now bear in mind I don't care for fruity fragrances, this is lovely and light and quite different from anything else I have tried, my hair is long with a bit of grey that tends to be unruly!, this was honestly divine, a lovely wash with the desired 'sqeaky clean' finish, top that off with the conditioner and I have hair with a tamed, sleak finish, just suits my hair perfectly, love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

sooooooooooo nice smelling people keep saying how good my hair smells

Great!

Innovative product! I like it. I'm trying the other senses too

