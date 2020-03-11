Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Strawberry Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
I love this brand so much, it leaves your hair feeling fresh and smooth and the smell is amazing!
Having got samples of these the smell is amazing and lasts for days.It makes your hair shiny and soft highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This shampoo leaves my hair looking shiny and feeling very clean (almost squeaky!). I often use it as a first shampoo if washing my hair twice as it really gets the job done. Lovely scent and good value for money as it lasts a fair amount of time.
Herbal essences bio renew strawberry and mint flavoured shampoo is perfect for keeping the hair healthy. It’s easy to apply to the hair and then leav for a few minutes. Give a good massage to the scalp. It helps give it all the vitamins that are required to keep the hair healthy and shiny. Once hair is washed you can feel the silky shiny look and the scalp feels relaxed. Hair looks cleaner and volumised.
Love this shampoo, it has a lovely fragrance and leaves my hair soft and shiny, like a lot if shampoos within a day or two hair loses the just washed look and feeling but not this one at all, I highly recommend it
I have EXTREMELY dry, brittle, frizzy, course, wavy, thick hair and trying to find hair products that actually do what they state, is rare. I decided to give this leave-in conditioner a try and I have to say, I'm impressed my hair has been so soft and shiny for the first time in ages and it smells great. Overall I found it to be a great product and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I was enthusiastic when I tried this product for the first time: amazing smell and amazing result...2 weeks later I realised it was causing me a quite bad allergy on my face skin, rather than my scalp. Really sorry about it. Did anybody else has the same issue?
I was lucky enough to receive this a while ago as a free sample, now bear in mind I don't care for fruity fragrances, this is lovely and light and quite different from anything else I have tried, my hair is long with a bit of grey that tends to be unruly!, this was honestly divine, a lovely wash with the desired 'sqeaky clean' finish, top that off with the conditioner and I have hair with a tamed, sleak finish, just suits my hair perfectly, love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
sooooooooooo nice smelling people keep saying how good my hair smells
Innovative product! I like it. I'm trying the other senses too