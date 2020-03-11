Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Argan Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
I absolutely love this shampoo, it smells amazing and leaves my hair so soft and manageable.
such an amazing product literally is the best purchase I've made in such long time super glad with this defiantly recommend :)
BEST SHAMPOO I HAVE EVER USED
this is the best shampoo I have ever used Wish they would do more products with the same aroma
Something has changed!
Having used this product for several years, I bought a new bottle, (with the new label) from a reputable supermarket. It striped my hair of all moisture with one short wash, has caused itching on my scalp and an area of irritation on my hair line. This has never happened before. Consequently I will be not be using or buying this again.
The best shampoo for my highlighted hair that I've ever used! It's better than expensive salon brands, and I've bought plenty of those in the past. I can blow dry my hair to a lovely smooth straight shiney style which cuts down on using heated appliances. Highly recommended!
excellent!!!!
Amazing product! Its smell is absolutely stunning! Is there any way I could access the fragrance notes? If there was such a fragrance I swear , I would by tons of it... <3
Hair felt so clean and smelt amazing
This shampoo left my hair feeling really clean and it smells so good. Loved it!
Love this brand of or product The argon oil is amazing for your hair Leaving your hair feeling soft and silky Would highly recommend
Very good product. Leaves hair soft, smooth and smelling lovely.
This conditioner I bought on a whim around a year ago and I've used religiously since! it does'nt cause my hair to become greasy afterwards & the smell! oh my god, I wish there was a perfume of this smell its my favourite! I use it on my young daughters hair too & it works perfectly to detangle & nourish her hair, aswell as mine. 150% recommend this conditioner. I wont use anything else!