Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Argan Shampoo 400Ml

5(1698)Write a review
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

  • Herbal Essences bio:renew shampoo Argan Oil of Morocco helps bring hair back to life. It's crafted with a signature blend of essential antioxidant, aloe and sea kelp. Herbal Essences bio:renew helps purify & protect against what your hair gets used to over time. The result? Soft, free-flowing hair. Your hair will get soft and free-flowing because Herbal Essences bio:renew formula continues to work with each wash. Plus, you'll notice your hair shining, smooth and free from frizz. From the first pop of the cap, Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo will take you on a multi-layered scent experience to the warm sands of Morocco. Immerse yourself in the scent of creamy vanilla followed by a burst of fizzy citrus and lingering exotic spices. Simply apply shampoo to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse. Made with at least 90% natural origin ingredients*, pH Balanced and safe for colour treated hair. * Purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.
  • This Shampoo has 0% colourants
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Herbal Essences bio:renew is crafted with a blend of essential antioxidant, aloe and sea kelp
  • Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo helps restore hair smoothness
  • This Shampoo is pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Herbal Essences bio:renew brings your hair back to life
  • Cruelty free, as certified by PETA
  • Unleash Mama Natures secrets with our PETA creulty free shampoos and conditioners
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Dimethicone, Sodium Citrate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Polyquaternium-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Histidine, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse. For more beautiful hair, use with Herbal Essences bio:renew Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

1698 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love this shampoo, it smells amazing and leaves my hair so soft and manageable.

Excellent!

5 stars

such an amazing product literally is the best purchase I've made in such long time super glad with this defiantly recommend :)

BEST SHAMPOO I HAVE EVER USED

5 stars

this is the best shampoo I have ever used Wish they would do more products with the same aroma

Something has changed!

1 stars

Having used this product for several years, I bought a new bottle, (with the new label) from a reputable supermarket. It striped my hair of all moisture with one short wash, has caused itching on my scalp and an area of irritation on my hair line. This has never happened before. Consequently I will be not be using or buying this again.

Excellent!

5 stars

The best shampoo for my highlighted hair that I've ever used! It's better than expensive salon brands, and I've bought plenty of those in the past. I can blow dry my hair to a lovely smooth straight shiney style which cuts down on using heated appliances. Highly recommended!

excellent!!!!

5 stars

Amazing product! Its smell is absolutely stunning! Is there any way I could access the fragrance notes? If there was such a fragrance I swear , I would by tons of it... <3

Hair felt so clean and smelt amazing

5 stars

This shampoo left my hair feeling really clean and it smells so good. Loved it!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this brand of or product The argon oil is amazing for your hair Leaving your hair feeling soft and silky Would highly recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good product. Leaves hair soft, smooth and smelling lovely.

Excellent!

5 stars

This conditioner I bought on a whim around a year ago and I've used religiously since! it does'nt cause my hair to become greasy afterwards & the smell! oh my god, I wish there was a perfume of this smell its my favourite! I use it on my young daughters hair too & it works perfectly to detangle & nourish her hair, aswell as mine. 150% recommend this conditioner. I wont use anything else!

