By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Coconut Milk Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(841)Write a review
image 1 of Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Coconut Milk Conditioner 400Ml
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew Coconut Milk Hair conditioner is a 90% natural origin (purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing) hair conditioner, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair.
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Hair Conditioner has 0% colourants and paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Coconut Milk Conditioner helps hydrate hair
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Cruelty free, as certified by PETA
  • Unleash Mama Natures secrets with our PETA creulty free shampoos and conditioners
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Orchis Mascula Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

841 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this range but my favourite is coconut milk. It leaves my hair looking healthy and shiny. It smells amazing !

Excellent!

5 stars

This shampoo is lovely, leaves my hair feeling clean, light weight, shiny, sort and smelling lovely

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used this product, in conjunction with the shampoo, since buying the travel size for last years holiday. I was very impressed with the softness and moisturisation of my hair from wash 1. Upon return I bought the full size products, and continue to be very impressed with its effectiveness. Great value for money too

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought the travel size initially to take away in holiday. I was very impressed with the results. My hair remained soft and hydrated despite the sun and salt water. I bought the full size product upon my return and am still enjoying excellent results. A great product with value for money rolled in too.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the coconut scent. Started using this on my hair, very dry and damaged. This is the first time ive seen a product make such a massive difference. My hair has never been so soft and shiny. Excellent product and well worth the money.

Great!

4 stars

Left hair really smooth and lovely smell leaving hair in fantastic condition and healthy looking

Excellent Haircare Range!

5 stars

I absolutely love the Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner range. The smell of this particular product is beautiful and leaves my hair feeling refreshed and healthy for days on end. I would definitely recommend this and many other Herbal Essence products.

Test Review

3 stars

This is a very good product. I will highly encourage people buying it. Besides members of my family are already using it.

luscious

5 stars

Lovely smell.... everyone comments after I used it saying I smell lovely... leaves my hair looking bright and healthy... love it x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo!

5 stars

I love how my hair feels after using them, and look great too!!

1-10 of 841 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Coconut Shampoo 400Ml

£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Argan Shampoo 400Ml

£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Strawberry Conditioner 400Ml

£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

Dove Shea Butter & Vanilla Body Wash 450Ml

£ 3.00
£0.67/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here