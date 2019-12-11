By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Gold Blend Decaffeinated Coffee 200G

4.5(443)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Blend Decaffeinated Coffee 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Each mug contains
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated freeze-dried soluble coffee with decaffeinated finely ground roasted coffee.
  • Take some time to relax with the rich taste of NESCAFÉ GOLD Decaff. This instant decaff coffee has been decaffeinated purely using water.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a rich and smooth coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND or try a crema topped coffee, NESCAFÉ GOLD Smooth.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Take time out of your day and relax with NESCAFÉ GOLD Decaff
  • Contains mountain-grown Arabica beans ground 10 times finer
  • Made using carefully selected and roasted coffee beans
  • Decaffeinated purely, using water
  • A premium instant coffee that suits any coffee occasion
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Soluble Coffee, Decaffeinated Roast and Ground Coffee (3%)

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your cup.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot water.
  • 3) Relax with your quality coffee.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ505598400
Energy kcal123122000
Fat g0.7TraceTrace70
of which saturates g0.3NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.0Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.0Trace0.190
Fibre g34.20.30.6-
Protein g8.00.10.160
Salt g0.24NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

443 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Change of recipe

3 stars

I used to like the Gold Blend Decaff but since arabica beans have been added I don’t like it so much. What else is there that’s like the original gold blend decaff?

Perfect pick me up

5 stars

I love the flavour and taste of this coffee. I have tried others but this really is my favourite for flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

best decaf

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago as I've given up caffeine, I've tried some other brands but this is by far the best! It's lovely and smooth and tastes just like 'real' coffee!

Lovely coffee

5 stars

A full-flavoured coffee and it's perfect if you love the deep coffee taste. Lovely and smooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Always a delicious cup of coffee

5 stars

Wen I changed to decaf coffee, for health reasons, I stayed with Nescafé Gold Blend. The Decaf Gold Blend is delicious, it’s that good I don’t even miss the caffeine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely lovely, and great in evenings

5 stars

I can't drink too much caffeine but missed coffee and this is the perfect solution. And it doesn't keep you awake at night either. Win/win. Lovely taste and quality.

Love the taste

5 stars

I bought a jar recently of nescafe gold decafe , love the great taste, very smooth, gets me of to a great start in a morning, love it

Coffee Heaven in an Instant!

5 stars

Nescafe Gold Blend decaff's distinctive aromatic flavour makes it a firm family favourite in our home. The perfect cuppa any time of day . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hard to find a decent decaf instant

4 stars

Not the best decaf out there but definitely the best instant decaf. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointing Decaff

3 stars

Great taste for Decaff, but I find that since Nescafe introduced the new Jar shape, there has been a change in the quality of the instant granules, which results in a layer of unpleasant sediment by the end of each cup. Disappointed that Nescafe have done this to their range of instant coffee's.

