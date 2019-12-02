By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Gold Blend Instant Coffee 100G

4(3720)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Blend Instant Coffee 100G
£ 3.85
£3.85/100g
Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Freeze-dried soluble coffee with finely ground roasted coffee.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND is a premium instant coffee with a smooth, distinctive flavour and rich aroma. Our recipe contains mountain-grown Arabica beans ground 10 times finer, to unlock the soul of the bean. So prepare a cup, sit back and savour the moment with this quality blend.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a smooth, crema-topped coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD Smooth or unwind with our decaff blend, NESCAFÉ GOLD Decaff.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discover a premium coffee experience with NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND
  • Contains mountain-grown Arabica beans ground 10 times finer
  • Savour the smooth, well-rounded taste of our recipe
  • A quality instant coffee for all coffee-drinking occasions
  • Enjoy memorable coffee moments with NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (3%)

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ505598400
Energy kcal123122000
Fat g0.7TraceTrace70
of which saturates g0.3NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.0Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.0Trace0.190
Fibre g34.20.30.6-
Protein g8.00.10.160
Salt g0.24NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3720 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bitter with unpleasant after taste

2 stars

I used to look forward to a lovely cup of Nescafe Gold but the new recipe is nasty. Bitter and leaves a strange unpleasant after taste in the mouth. I will have to find an alternative. What a shame.

not the same quality, and taste

1 stars

been my one and only coffee for 40+ years. no longer. bits in the bottom of the cup. requested an alternative, to no avail - thought they might be able to provide the old instant coffee.

Horrible new flavour.

1 stars

This 'new blend is lick over brewed two day old coffee. Aftef years using the original - no more.

Nicer than original Nescafe better taste more str

5 stars

Nicer than original Nescafe better taste more stronger not that original is bad just prefer gold

Change of Production ??

4 stars

Just had a cup with neighbour, she buys this too, when I had almost finished the cup, I had a mouthful of very gritty coffee, is the ground coffee content being ground as finely as it used to ?

What has changed

2 stars

I have recently purchased my usual jar of gold blend.Have you changed things it tastes nothing like my usual coffee in fact it tastes nothing like coffee at all.I would be interested in your feed back.

My go-to instant coffee

5 stars

This is a great, smooth coffee. Unlike most instant coffees, Nescafé Gold Blend isn't acidic or flat, and instead has a bold, rounded taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fabulous taste

5 stars

love this coffee delicious black or white with milk or cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth tasting

5 stars

A rich but smooth tasting coffee, I wouldn't buy anything else [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect coffee every time

5 stars

Simply the best instant coffee available! Easy to make and perfect every time a rich, smooth taste and totally satisfies.

1-10 of 3720 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Yorkshire 80 Teabags 250G

£ 2.99
£1.20/100g

Pg Tips Pyramid 80 Tea Bags 232G

£ 2.00
£0.86/100g

Offer

Pg Tips Pyramid 240 Tea Bags 696G

£ 5.99
£0.86/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here