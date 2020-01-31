By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spanish Chicken Sauce 500G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Spanish Chicken Sauce 500G
£ 0.75
£0.15/100g
¼ of a jar
  • Energy200kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • A tomato sauce with peppers, onions and smoked paprika.
  • SMOKY & HERBY Our cooks pair tangy tomatoes with smoked paprika for a warming flavour
  
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (71%), Peppers (10%), Tomato Purée, Onion (5%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Water, Dried Thyme, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a jar (125g)
Energy160kJ / 38kcal200kJ / 48kcal
Fat0.7g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate5.7g7.1g
Sugars4.8g6.0g
Fibre1.7g2.1g
Protein1.4g1.8g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best of the lot.

5 stars

This is the best one of the lot. really good for doing chicken thighs and drumsticks ,Lovely rich tomatoey sauce, real tomatoes. Can`t fault it and now its not in stock. sob, sob.

Delicious sauce but label is very off putting wit

5 stars

Delicious sauce but label is very off putting with the word chicken ...I passed by this many times because of this one word.. My family are spanish and this sauce is really good and feel that it should just be called a Tasty Spanish tomato ....for pastas ... pizzas and cooking.....The word chicken is not marketing Magic... Very tasty and yummie.. Carmen

Authentic and packed with flavour

5 stars

I used this for the first time tonight and was blown away with the rich depth of flavour, no need to add anything except the chicken. The instructions are for frying to seal in the pan and then putting in the oven for 35 minutes but I fully cooked the chicken on the hob, added the sauce and simmered with lid on for 10 minutes and serve with white rice. Clean plates all round, thank you Tesco

