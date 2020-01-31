Tesco Spanish Chicken Sauce 500G

The best of the lot.
This is the best one of the lot. really good for doing chicken thighs and drumsticks ,Lovely rich tomatoey sauce, real tomatoes. Can`t fault it and now its not in stock. sob, sob.
Delicious sauce but label is very off putting wit
Delicious sauce but label is very off putting with the word chicken ...I passed by this many times because of this one word.. My family are spanish and this sauce is really good and feel that it should just be called a Tasty Spanish tomato ....for pastas ... pizzas and cooking.....The word chicken is not marketing Magic... Very tasty and yummie.. Carmen
Authentic and packed with flavour
I used this for the first time tonight and was blown away with the rich depth of flavour, no need to add anything except the chicken. The instructions are for frying to seal in the pan and then putting in the oven for 35 minutes but I fully cooked the chicken on the hob, added the sauce and simmered with lid on for 10 minutes and serve with white rice. Clean plates all round, thank you Tesco