John West Spreadables Fridge Pack Light Tuna Mayonnaise 255G

Inc Sweetcorn Still
Although it ISN'T in the title, this still includes Sweetcorn!
Skipjack Tuna (40%), Water, Sweetcorn (18%), Sunflower Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Egg Yolk Powder, Salt, Thickeners: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Rosemary Extract
Before Opening: Store in a cool dry place or store directly in the fridge as best served chilled.After Opening: Put the lid back on and keep in the fridge for up to 5 days. For Best Before: See End of Pot
Produced in France
255g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion 50g
|Energy
|691kJ/166kcal
|345kJ/83kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|5.0g
|(of which saturates)
|1.3g
|0.7g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|4.9g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|2.7g
|(of which sugars)
|1.9g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|13.0g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
