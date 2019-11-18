By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Spreadables Fridge Pack Light Tuna Mayonnaise 255G
Product Description

  • Tuna, Sweetcorn and Mayonnaise Spread
  • 30% Less fat*
  • *When compared to original spreadable tuna mayo sweetcorn
  • 5 days fridge life
  • Up to 5 portions
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

Skipjack Tuna (40%), Water, Sweetcorn (18%), Sunflower Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Egg Yolk Powder, Salt, Thickeners: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Fish

Storage

Before Opening: Store in a cool dry place or store directly in the fridge as best served chilled.After Opening: Put the lid back on and keep in the fridge for up to 5 days. For Best Before: See End of Pot

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Our portion-o-meter will help make sure your delicious Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn stays handy in the fridge for up to 5 meals!
  • Add Light Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn to a baked sweet potato for a tasty supper.
  • Change things up at lunch with a Light Tuna Mayo Sweetcorn wrap. One portion topped with salad or grated carrot makes for a quick and balanced lunch.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  Produced for:
  John West Foods Ltd,
  No. 1 Mann Island,
  Liverpool,
  L3 1BP,
  UK.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion 50g
Energy 691kJ/166kcal345kJ/83kcal
Fat 10.0g5.0g
(of which saturates)1.3g0.7g
(of which polyunsaturates)4.9g2.5g
Carbohydrate 5.4g2.7g
(of which sugars) 1.9g1.0g
Fibre 1.0g0.5g
Protein 13.0g6.5g
Salt 1.0g0.5g

