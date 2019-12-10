Seedlip Garden Non-Alcoholic Spirit 70Cl

Its great!
I have been meaning to try Seedlip for a while and was very surprised by how nice it is. Definitely a unique flavour (kind of like a garden!) but I am a fan. Looking forward to trying the others!
A good option for something different
good quality, I mixed it with tonic water and ice. It was good tasting and hit the spot.
Bought this for Christmas for my daughter, it is disgusting we poured it down the sink.
Yuk
Don't buy a whole bottle without trying it first! Tastes like dirty pea water