Seedlip Garden Non-Alcoholic Spirit 70Cl

Seedlip Garden Non-Alcoholic Spirit 70Cl
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirits Garden 108 Herbal
  • The Art of Nature™
  • LDN 1651
  • MMXIII
  • What do you drink when you're not drinking?
  • @seedlipdrinks
  • #seedlip
  • A complex, herbal blend of individually copper pot distilled hand-picked peas, homegrown hay & traditional english herbs based on methods & botanicals documented in the Art of Distillation, published in London in 1651.
  • What to drink when you're not drinking®
  • Distilled non-alcoholic botanical drink bottled in England.
  • Seedlip: The world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits.
  • Seedlip Garden 108 Herbal
  • Seedlip Spice 94 Aromatic
  • Seedlip Grove 42 Citrus
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Allergen free
  • Calorie free
  • No sugar or sweetener
  • No artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 70cl
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Natural Botanical Distillates and Extracts (15%), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Acid: Citric Acid

Country

United Kingdom

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once Opened:No need to refrigerate. Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 months

Produce of

Manufactured in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Garden 108
  • Tall glass full of ice
  • 50ml / 2oz Garden 108
  • Top with tonic
  • Garnish with sugar snap pea
  • Spice 94
  • Tall glass full of ice
  • 50ml / 2oz Spice 94
  • Top with tonic
  • Garnish with grapefruit
  • Grove 42
  • Tall glass full of ice
  • 50ml / 2oz Grove 42
  • Top with tonic
  • Garnish with orange

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Seedlip Ltd.,
  • 71-75 Shelton Street,
  • Covent Garden,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9JQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

700ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per Portion/Unit (50ml):
Energy 0kJ/0kcal0kJ/0kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Its great!

5 stars

I have been meaning to try Seedlip for a while and was very surprised by how nice it is. Definitely a unique flavour (kind of like a garden!) but I am a fan. Looking forward to trying the others!

A good option for something different

5 stars

good quality, I mixed it with tonic water and ice. It was good tasting and hit the spot.

Bought this for Christmas for my daughter, it is d

1 stars

Bought this for Christmas for my daughter, it is disgusting we poured it down the sink.

Yuk

1 stars

Don't buy a whole bottle without trying it first! Tastes like dirty pea water

