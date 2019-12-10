Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit 70Cl

Loving this on my alcohol free adventure!!
I'm currently going alcohol free and really missing the kick and "burn" from spirits and wine. This is a great alternative. When I read about the Seedlip drinks after a recommendation, this one really appealed to me and I really like it. You MUST mix it (it has been distilled with very strong flavours to be mixed with tonic). When mixed with fever tree tonic (e.g. Mediterranean tonic, elderflower or ginger ale and a generous slice of lime or lemon)..then..BOOM this drink really comes alive. Full of flavour, a good kick and tbh I'm really enjoying my alcohol free journey now that I've found this. Also recommend Erdinger alcohol free lager but that's for another review. ** Btw you can get a full list of the cocktails for this drink from the Seedlip website. I'm currently going through each one at weekends and have enjoyed them all so far. Enjoy!
The Rip Off of the century.
DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY. Tastes like tap water with a touch of cows piss. Better of with some tonic water.
Really really horrible 100% branding. No taste
THE most horrible drink I have ever tasted. Does a massive disservice to mint, pees and even water. Tried by 4 of us hideous. All of it down the sink Please think twice
Was ok
Ok but very expensive for what it is. Wouldn't buy again