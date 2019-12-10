By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit 70Cl
Product Description

  • Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirits Spice 94 Aromatic
  • The Art of Nature™
  • LDN 1651
  • MMXIII
  • What do you drink when you're not drinking?
  • A complex, aromatic blend of individually copper pot distilled barks, spices & citrus peels based on methods & botanicals documented in the Art of Distillation, published in London in 1651.
  • What to drink when you're not drinking®
  • Distilled non-alcoholic botanical drink bottled in England.
  • Seedlip: The world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits.
  • Seedlip Garden 108 Herbal
  • Seedlip Spice 94 Aromatic
  • Seedlip Grove 42 Citrus
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Allergen free
  • Calorie free
  • No sugar or sweetener
  • No artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 70cl
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Natural Botanical Distillates and Extracts (15%), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Acid: Citric Acid

Country

United Kingdom

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once Opened:No need to refrigerate. Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 months

Produce of

Manufactured in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Garden 108
  • Tall glass full of ice
  • 50ml / 2oz Garden 108
  • Top with tonic
  • Garnish with sugar snap pea
  • Spice 94
  • Tall glass full of ice
  • 50ml / 2oz Spice 94
  • Top with tonic
  • Garnish with grapefruit
  • Grove 42
  • Tall glass full of ice
  • 50ml / 2oz Grove 42
  • Top with tonic
  • Garnish with orange

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Seedlip Ltd.,
  • 71-75 Shelton Street,
  • Covent Garden,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9JQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

700ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per Portion/Unit (50ml):
Energy 0kJ/0kcal0kJ/0kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Loving this on my alcohol free adventure!!

5 stars

I'm currently going alcohol free and really missing the kick and "burn" from spirits and wine. This is a great alternative. When I read about the Seedlip drinks after a recommendation, this one really appealed to me and I really like it. You MUST mix it (it has been distilled with very strong flavours to be mixed with tonic). When mixed with fever tree tonic (e.g. Mediterranean tonic, elderflower or ginger ale and a generous slice of lime or lemon)..then..BOOM this drink really comes alive. Full of flavour, a good kick and tbh I'm really enjoying my alcohol free journey now that I've found this. Also recommend Erdinger alcohol free lager but that's for another review. ** Btw you can get a full list of the cocktails for this drink from the Seedlip website. I'm currently going through each one at weekends and have enjoyed them all so far. Enjoy!

The Rip Off of the century.

1 stars

DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY. Tastes like tap water with a touch of cows piss. Better of with some tonic water.

Really really horrible 100% branding. No taste

1 stars

THE most horrible drink I have ever tasted. Does a massive disservice to mint, pees and even water. Tried by 4 of us hideous. All of it down the sink Please think twice

Was ok

3 stars

Ok but very expensive for what it is. Wouldn't buy again

