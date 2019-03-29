By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Beetroot & Seed Crackers 150G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Beetroot & Seed Crackers 150G
£ 1.59
£1.06/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy156kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 497kcal

Product Description

  • Savoury biscuit with beetroot and pumpkin, millet and sunflower seeds.
  • Baked for a crisp texture with a hint of earthy sweetness. These crackers are created by bakers in Dorset. Our vibrant crackers are baked with beetroot for a sweet earthy flavour and mixed seeds for a finishing crunch. They're perfect for enjoying with Tesco Finest soft goat's cheese.
  • Baked for a crisp texture with a hint of earthy sweetness. These crackers are created by bakers in Dorset. Our vibrant crackers are baked with beetroot for a sweet earthy flavour and mixed seeds for a finishing crunch. They're perfect for enjoying with Tesco Finest soft goat's cheese.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Flakes, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Beetroot Powder (8%), Pumpkin Seed (6%), Millet (3.5%), Sunflower Seeds (2.5%), Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2079kJ / 497kcal156kJ / 37kcal
Fat24.8g1.9g
Saturates6.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate53.1g4.0g
Sugars4.8g0.4g
Fibre6.4g0.5g
Protein12.2g0.9g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best crackers on the market

5 stars

These are my favourite crackers. I initially chose them for aesthetic reasons, but they are absolutely delicious. Now I get them all the time, not just for dinner parties, but for when I'm buying just for me. The texture is buttery and the seeds in them are tasty.

More like a biscuit than a cracker.

4 stars

Nicely packaged, helped to stop crackers being broken. Liked the shape but taste was more like a biscuit than a cracker. A little too sweet for my liking. Softer in texture than I like with a cracker.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Finest Multi Seed Cracker 150G

£ 1.59
£1.06/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here