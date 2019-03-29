Tesco Finest Beetroot & Seed Crackers 150G

The best crackers on the market
These are my favourite crackers. I initially chose them for aesthetic reasons, but they are absolutely delicious. Now I get them all the time, not just for dinner parties, but for when I'm buying just for me. The texture is buttery and the seeds in them are tasty.
More like a biscuit than a cracker.
Nicely packaged, helped to stop crackers being broken. Liked the shape but taste was more like a biscuit than a cracker. A little too sweet for my liking. Softer in texture than I like with a cracker.