Maybelline Super Stay 892 Dusted Pearl Nailpolish 10Ml
Offer
Product Description
- 7 Days City Nudes Nail Color 892 Dusted Pearl
- Longwear nail colour in our most sophisticated nudes: With high performance colour and resin enriched formula, indulge in up to 7 days of fashion at your fingertips with lifeproof, glossy finish nails.
- And give your mani game a boost with our Super Coats trio.
- Brittle, weak nails? Leave nails feeling stronger with Superstay protecting base coat.
- Want lasting gel effect? Plump your nails with our first Superstay 3D Gel Effect top coat.
- No time to waste? Dry nails in a flash with our first Superstay quick-dry top coat.
- Make It Happen
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
G2038, Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Propyl Acetate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tributyl Citrate, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Acrylates Copolymer, Benzophenone-1, Silica, Hydrogenated Acetophenone/Oxymethylene Copolymer, Dimethicone, Aqua / Water, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Phthalic Anhydride/Glycerin/Glycidyl Decanoate Copolymer, Citric Acid, Oxidized Polyethylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Alcohol Denat., Calcium Pantothenate, Ferrous Gluconate, Alumina, Colophonium / Rosin, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Tin Oxide, Magnesium Silicate, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Polyurethane-11, CI 77002 / Aluminum Hydroxide, Acetone, [+/- May contain CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Mica, CI 77163 / Bismuth Oxychloride, CI 77000 / Aluminum Powder, CI 19140 / Yellow 5 Lake, CI 77491, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, CI 15850 / Red 7 Lake, CI 77120 / Barium Sulfate, CI 15850 / Red 6 Lake, CI 15880 / Red 34 Lake, CI 77820 / Silver, CI 77266 [Nano] / Black 2, CI 77510 / Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide, CI 42090 / Blue 1 Lake, CI 77510 / Ferric Ferrocyanide, CI 77400 / Bronze Powder, CI 77400 / Copper Powder, CI 15510 / Orange 4, CI 42053 / Green 3, CI 75470 / Carmine, CI 42090 / Blue 1, CI 60725 / Violet 2, CI 17200 / Red 33, CI 47005 / Yellow 10], (F.I.L. D158863/33), For up to date ingredients always refer to the product labelling. The ingredients on the product always prevail
Name and address
- Maybelline New York,
- 16, Place Vendôme,
- 75001 Paris.
- L'Oreal,
- DE-76187 Karlsruhe,
- TSA 75000 93584,
Return to
- Saint Ouen Cedex,
- France.
Net Contents
49g
