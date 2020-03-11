Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Strawberry Conditioner 400Ml

Excellent!
Having received this to sample this was amazing ,the smell lasts for days it makes your hair so soft and shiny so highly recommend to all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Herbal essences bio renew strawberry and mint flavoured shampoo is perfect for keeping the hair healthy. It’s easy to apply to the hair and then leav for a few minutes. Give a good massage to the scalp. It helps give it all the vitamins that are required to keep the hair healthy and shiny. Once hair is washed you can feel the silky shiny look and the scalp feels relaxed. Hair looks cleaner and volumised.
Love this shampoo, it has a lovely fragrance and leaves my hair soft and shiny, like a lot if shampoos within a day or two hair loses the just washed look and feeling but not this one at all, I highly recommend it
Smells amazing and more importantly it leaves my hair feeling amazing!! And if that was not enough, its also all made from natural products!! Its a win for my hair and a win for the environment too!!
AMAZING!!! that is the only word to describe this product!! Due to having frizzy and extremely dry and unmanageable hair I’ve got to ALWAYS use conditioner, and a good one at that! This was 100% perfect for the job!! Not only did my hair look and smell amazing, I could brush with ease (which doesn’t happen often) and it was so much more manageable and leaving a fantastic finish. If you’ve not tried it yet.... you really should!!
Natural and smell is amazing delivers what it says it will and hair and scalp left feeling amazing
Smell of strawberry and mint when daughter uses conditioner fills the house
Amazing scent that left my hair feeling soft and luxurious, will definitely be re-purchasing. Strongly recommend, great detangler leaving hair feeling silky smooth
Loved the scent,and the fact that lasts a long time, big bottle!
Wow this is one of my favourites I need to wash my hair every day 7 days a week but after using this shampoo I didn't need to wash my hair the next day and got away with only washing it 3 times in the week instead of 7.. I have tried for a very long time to find something that would take the greasy look away from my hair and at last I have found it .. i promise you will not be disappointed try it and see.