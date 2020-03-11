By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Strawberry Conditioner 400Ml

5(1249)Write a review
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew White Strawberry & Sweet Mint is a 90% natural origin (purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing) hair conditioner, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Hair Conditioner has 0% parabens, colourants, paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Conditioner helps enhance hair shine
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Parfum, Glutamic Acid, Benzyl Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Linalool, Histidine, Butylene Glycol, Limonene, Mentha Piperita Oil, Menthol, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Fragaria Chiloensis Fruit Extract, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • Apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

400 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

Having received this to sample this was amazing ,the smell lasts for days it makes your hair so soft and shiny so highly recommend to all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Herbal essences bio renew strawberry and mint flavoured shampoo is perfect for keeping the hair healthy. It’s easy to apply to the hair and then leav for a few minutes. Give a good massage to the scalp. It helps give it all the vitamins that are required to keep the hair healthy and shiny. Once hair is washed you can feel the silky shiny look and the scalp feels relaxed. Hair looks cleaner and volumised.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this shampoo, it has a lovely fragrance and leaves my hair soft and shiny, like a lot if shampoos within a day or two hair loses the just washed look and feeling but not this one at all, I highly recommend it

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells amazing and more importantly it leaves my hair feeling amazing!! And if that was not enough, its also all made from natural products!! Its a win for my hair and a win for the environment too!!

Excellent!

5 stars

AMAZING!!! that is the only word to describe this product!! Due to having frizzy and extremely dry and unmanageable hair I’ve got to ALWAYS use conditioner, and a good one at that! This was 100% perfect for the job!! Not only did my hair look and smell amazing, I could brush with ease (which doesn’t happen often) and it was so much more manageable and leaving a fantastic finish. If you’ve not tried it yet.... you really should!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Natural and smell is amazing delivers what it says it will and hair and scalp left feeling amazing

Excellent!

5 stars

Smell of strawberry and mint when daughter uses conditioner fills the house

Excellent! - Highly Recommend

5 stars

Amazing scent that left my hair feeling soft and luxurious, will definitely be re-purchasing. Strongly recommend, great detangler leaving hair feeling silky smooth

Great!

4 stars

Loved the scent,and the fact that lasts a long time, big bottle!

Excellent!

5 stars

Wow this is one of my favourites I need to wash my hair every day 7 days a week but after using this shampoo I didn't need to wash my hair the next day and got away with only washing it 3 times in the week instead of 7.. I have tried for a very long time to find something that would take the greasy look away from my hair and at last I have found it .. i promise you will not be disappointed try it and see.

