Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Argan Oil Conditioner 400Ml

I absolutely love this shampoo, it smells amazing and leaves my hair so soft and manageable.
such an amazing product literally is the best purchase I've made in such long time super glad with this defiantly recommend :)
Really good product
Really good shampoo, my hair smells amazing too !
The best shampoo for my highlighted hair that I've ever used! It's better than expensive salon brands, and I've bought plenty of those in the past. I can blow dry my hair to a lovely smooth straight shiney style which cuts down on using heated appliances. Highly recommended!
My hair is so soft!
This conditioner smells so good and my hair still smelt great when I next showered. It left my hair feeling so soft too.
Love this brand of or product The argon oil is amazing for your hair Leaving your hair feeling soft and silky Would highly recommend
Very good product. Leaves hair soft, smooth and smelling lovely.
This conditioner I bought on a whim around a year ago and I've used religiously since! it does'nt cause my hair to become greasy afterwards & the smell! oh my god, I wish there was a perfume of this smell its my favourite! I use it on my young daughters hair too & it works perfectly to detangle & nourish her hair, aswell as mine. 150% recommend this conditioner. I wont use anything else!
Excellent! Scent is amazing and washes so well
Whats not to like with this! I love Herbal Essence shampoos anyway but this range is amazing. Not only does this wash your hair well but it smells simply divine. I was lucky enough to be able to try this product and scent and also pass to my friends to try. I did buy some after I'd run out of the samples. Would def recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Liked very much made my hair nice and soft and smelt great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]