Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Argan Oil Conditioner 400Ml

  • Herbal Essences bio:renew Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner help bring hair back to life. They’re crafted with a signature blend of essential antioxidant, aloe and sea kelp. Herbal Essences bio:renew helps purify & protect against what your hair gets used to over time. The result? Soft, free-flowing hair. Your hair will get soft and free-flowing because Herbal Essences bio:renew formula continues to work with each wash. Plus, you'll notice your hair shining, smooth and free from frizz. From the first pop of the cap, Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Conditioner will take you on a multi-layered scent experience to the warm sands of Morocco. Immerse yourself in the scent of creamy vanilla followed by a burst of fizzy citrus and lingering exotic spices. Simply apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse. Made with at least 90% natural origin ingredients (Purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing) , pH Balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • This Hair Conditioner has 0% colourants
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients (purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Herbal Essences bio:renew is crafted with a blend of essential antioxidant, aloe and sea kelp
  • Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Conditioner helps restore hair smoothness
  • This Conditioner is pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Herbal Essences bio:renew brings your hair back to life
  • Cruelty free, as certified by PETA
  • Unleash Mama Natures secrets with our PETA cruelty free shampoos and conditioners
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid, Histidine, Limonene, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • Simply apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse. For more beautiful hair, use with Herbal Essences bio:renew Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

400 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love this shampoo, it smells amazing and leaves my hair so soft and manageable.

Excellent!

5 stars

such an amazing product literally is the best purchase I've made in such long time super glad with this defiantly recommend :)

Really good product

5 stars

Really good shampoo, my hair smells amazing too !

Excellent!

5 stars

The best shampoo for my highlighted hair that I've ever used! It's better than expensive salon brands, and I've bought plenty of those in the past. I can blow dry my hair to a lovely smooth straight shiney style which cuts down on using heated appliances. Highly recommended!

My hair is so soft!

5 stars

This conditioner smells so good and my hair still smelt great when I next showered. It left my hair feeling so soft too.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this brand of or product The argon oil is amazing for your hair Leaving your hair feeling soft and silky Would highly recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good product. Leaves hair soft, smooth and smelling lovely.

Excellent!

5 stars

This conditioner I bought on a whim around a year ago and I've used religiously since! it does'nt cause my hair to become greasy afterwards & the smell! oh my god, I wish there was a perfume of this smell its my favourite! I use it on my young daughters hair too & it works perfectly to detangle & nourish her hair, aswell as mine. 150% recommend this conditioner. I wont use anything else!

Excellent! Scent is amazing and washes so well

5 stars

Whats not to like with this! I love Herbal Essence shampoos anyway but this range is amazing. Not only does this wash your hair well but it smells simply divine. I was lucky enough to be able to try this product and scent and also pass to my friends to try. I did buy some after I'd run out of the samples. Would def recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

Liked very much made my hair nice and soft and smelt great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

