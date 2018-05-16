Lucozade Energy Orange 8 Pack 380Ml

each 380ml gives you
- Energy
- 561kJ
-
- 132kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 17.0g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.21g
- 4%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Orange Glucose Drink with Sugars and Sweeteners
- Our refreshing Lucozade Energy Orange is deliciously thirst-quenching. Powering your positivity.
- In a multipack of 8 so you never run short.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
- Lucozade Energy Orange is a sparkling orange drink powered by glucose, offering refreshment with a great tasting flavour.
- Pack size: 380ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (11%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Caffeine, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Colour (Beta Carotene)
Storage
Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Net Contents
8 x 380ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 380ml
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|148/35
|561/132
|Carbohydrate, g
|8.4
|31.9
|of which sugars, g
|4.5
|17.0
|Protein, g
|<0.1
|0
|Salt, g
|0.06
|0.21
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 7.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 30.0g per 380ml bottle
|-
|-
