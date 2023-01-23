We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lucozade Energy Original 8 Pack 380Ml

4.8(339)Write a review
Lucozade Energy Original 8 Pack 380Ml
£4.50
£1.48/litre

each 380ml gives you

Energy
597kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.1g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Glucose Drink with Sugars and Sweeteners
  • Our refreshing Lucozade Energy Original, that classic tasting Lucozade. Powering your positivity.
  • In a multipack of 8 so you never run short.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Lucozade Energy Original is a sparkling drink powered by glucose, offering refreshment with that great tasting, classic flavour.
  • Pack size: 3040ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (13%), Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Caffeine, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R), Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Storage

Best Before End: See side or top of this pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years
  • Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

380ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 380ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal157/37597/140
Carbohydrate, g8.933.9
of which sugars, g4.517.1
Salt, g0.080.30
Niacin, mg1.27.54.629
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 33.8g per 380ml bottle.----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.

339 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Full of flavour

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I love lucozade it's full of flavour I always drink the original one when feeling poorly as it's full of sugar it instantly makes me feel better

Amazing Stuff

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This energy drink is amazing if you are poorly or need a pick you up. I can be really poorly sometimes and a bottle of this really helps.

Great for when your under the weather

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

Lucazade orange is my go to when I'm feeling ill and has been over 20 years my gran used to buy me this when I was ill and its has been ever since. I'm not a pop drinker usually either so only gets bought in my house when someone's ill. Always got one in the cupboard for winter season

Delicious drink

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This is the first time I have tried Lucozade. I was curious what it tastes like. Obviously, I have been aware of it for so many years, however, I haven't tried it. It's quite a pleasant drink and I think I would be buying it again.

Great energizing drink

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I love lucozade its one of my favourite drinks and very useful when any of my children are ill because its the only thing they will drink. Would definitely recommend this item

Great Flavour

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

Gave me a great lift in the afternoon when my energy levels were flagging. Super orange taste and not overly sweet, nice and refreshing drink straight from the fridge with added ice cubes. Good source of energy.

Nice taste

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

OK I haven't had lucozade since I was a child which is a long time ago. Always used to get given it if I was poorly. Today I tried it after a restless nights sleep knowing I had a busy day ahead. I don't drink caffeine so needed all the help I could get. Its got a plesent taste not to dissimilar to another famous orange colored drink. I really enjoyed it and it did perk me up.

Good drink

4 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I bought the lucazade a couple of weeks ago as I was feeling tired after covid. The drink has really boosted my energy levels and I am feeling more like I should do. The only downside for me was it was it was too sweet for me. It had a strong orange taste that I liked.

Classic energy drink

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I love lucozade as my energy boost when I'm going to have a long day and want to avoid high caffeine drinks. The original flavour is a classic, not too sweet but sweet enough to give a pleasant taste and will relieve any sugary cravings

Always great

4 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This is my go to energy drink as it is caffeine free and always great for re-energizing me

