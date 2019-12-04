G Hot Chocolate Souffles 2X60g
Offer
Product Description
- 2 Hot Chocolate Soufflés
- Follow us on Instagram @gupuds & Facebook @GuUK
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
- Gü Hot Chocolate Soufflé: Voyage beyond the molten crust and rise up through the warm velvety chocolate clouds within.
- We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (36%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Unsalted Butter, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Water, Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and lids. Put ramekins on a room temperature tray and place in a pre-heated oven at 160°C for 12 minutes (fan oven), 170°C for 13 minutes (non fan oven), gas-mark 3 (170°C) for 13 minutes.
Don't overcook them, or they'll lose their Gü-ey centres!
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me hot
Warnings
- Caution: the glass ramekins & Soufflé can be very hot.
- Handle glass ramekins with care.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Net Contents
2 x 60g ℮ Ramekin
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 60g ramekin
|Energy kJ
|1893
|1136
|Energy kcal
|456
|274
|Fat (g)
|34.6
|20.8
|of which saturates (g)
|19.4
|11.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27.8
|16.7
|of which sugars (g)
|25.2
|15.1
|Fibre (g)
|3.1
|1.9
|Protein (g)
|6.9
|4.1
|Salt (g)
|0.11
|0.06
Safety information
Caution: the glass ramekins & Soufflé can be very hot. Handle glass ramekins with care.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019