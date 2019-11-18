By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fresh Cream Strawberry Victoria Sponge 360G

3(5)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

£ 2.50
£0.69/100g

1/6 of a cake
  • Energy927kJ 222kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1545kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • A sponge filled with stabilised cream and strawberry jam.
  • British Cream. Buttery Sponge Layered with Sweet Strawberry Jam and Cream. Inspired by traditional afternoon tea our Victoria sponges are baked until golden and filled with British cream.
  • British Cream Buttery sponge layered with sweet strawberry jam and cream
  • British cream
  • Buttery sponge layered with sweet strawberry jam and cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (25%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Sugar, Strawberry Jam (16%) [Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Lutein)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (60g)
Energy1545kJ / 370kcal927kJ / 222kcal
Fat20.6g12.4g
Saturates11.5g6.9g
Carbohydrate42.6g25.6g
Sugars29.6g17.8g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein3.0g1.8g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Break easily..

1 stars

No stars if I could, get ready to slice it, break up into crumbles be for put it on the plate quite disappointed, happened twice..

not bad but not the best

3 stars

The sponge is often dense not fluffy, stopped buying it.

Sponge dry tasted a bit sickly

2 stars

Sponge dry tasted a bit sickly

Wonderful

5 stars

Light and fluffy, beautiful texture. The cream is lightly sweetened, which I think is very important. It all comes together with lovely flavour and texture. Better than what I make at home.

Lovely 8/10 on the product, 9 /10 in taste

4 stars

Lovely always lovely - 8 out of 10 on the product, 9 out of 10 in taste - the only thing that would make it better is using a half and half flour or a wholemeal flour. If its healthier for our stomachs and our body, it wouldn't be such a bad thing for us to eat. Please to make it a 10 out of 10 product, and all your other white flower products, please make them healthier with a best of both worlds flour.

