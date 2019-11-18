Tesco Fresh Cream Strawberry Victoria Sponge 360G

Break easily..
No stars if I could, get ready to slice it, break up into crumbles be for put it on the plate quite disappointed, happened twice..
not bad but not the best
The sponge is often dense not fluffy, stopped buying it.
Sponge dry tasted a bit sickly
Wonderful
Light and fluffy, beautiful texture. The cream is lightly sweetened, which I think is very important. It all comes together with lovely flavour and texture. Better than what I make at home.
Lovely always lovely - 8 out of 10 on the product, 9 out of 10 in taste - the only thing that would make it better is using a half and half flour or a wholemeal flour. If its healthier for our stomachs and our body, it wouldn't be such a bad thing for us to eat. Please to make it a 10 out of 10 product, and all your other white flower products, please make them healthier with a best of both worlds flour.