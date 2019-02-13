By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Creamy Rice Puddings 2 X 173G

Tesco 2 Creamy Rice Puddings 2 X 173G
£ 2.00
£0.58/100g

One pudding
  • Energy1048kJ 250kcal
  • Fat12.4g
  • Saturates8.5g
  • Sugars10.4g
  • Salt0.2g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Rice puddings made with whipping cream and nutmeg.
  • BRITISH CREAM Made with British cream and mixed with nutmeg
  • Pack size: 346g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk) (15%), Rice (7%), Sugar, Cornflour, Nutmeg, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 1½ mins / 1 min 20 secs
HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Remove outer packaging and film lid.
MICROWAVE Heat on full power for Chilled: 800W 1min/
900W 50 secs, stir gently then heat on full power for a further
Chilled: 800W & 900W 30 secs.
Stir well before serving.
Instructions stated are for individual heating times only.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

345g e (2 x 172g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (172g)
Energy608kJ / 145kcal1048kJ / 250kcal
Fat7.2g12.4g
Saturates4.9g8.5g
Carbohydrate17.0g29.3g
Sugars6.0g10.4g
Fibre1.0g1.7g
Protein2.6g4.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Delicious.

5 stars

Beautifully creamy rice pudding with a lovely sprinkling of cinnamon which gives a delicate flavour.I have tried about ten varieties but this is by far the most superior.I like to add one teaspoon of raspberry or strawberry jam and microwave for under 2 minutes, delicious!

Nutmeg overload!

2 stars

The product description (unless you clicked on the photo and read the packaging) didn’t mention nutmeg and there’s a lot of it! I’m not keen on nutmeg and certainly not in that quantity and trying to remove it wasn’t altogether successful! That said, the puddings themselves are bland and tasteless so I imagine the nutmeg was added to give it some kind of flavour. They’d be better if they were creamier or had a slight hint of vanilla. If you like nutmeg they’d be ok but not great even then as they’re more watery than shown in the picture. Won’t buy again.

Best Rice Pud

5 stars

Creamy, with just the right amount of nutmeg, just how a rice pudding should be.

