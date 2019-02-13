Tesco 2 Creamy Rice Puddings 2 X 173G

Delicious.
Beautifully creamy rice pudding with a lovely sprinkling of cinnamon which gives a delicate flavour.I have tried about ten varieties but this is by far the most superior.I like to add one teaspoon of raspberry or strawberry jam and microwave for under 2 minutes, delicious!
Nutmeg overload!
The product description (unless you clicked on the photo and read the packaging) didn’t mention nutmeg and there’s a lot of it! I’m not keen on nutmeg and certainly not in that quantity and trying to remove it wasn’t altogether successful! That said, the puddings themselves are bland and tasteless so I imagine the nutmeg was added to give it some kind of flavour. They’d be better if they were creamier or had a slight hint of vanilla. If you like nutmeg they’d be ok but not great even then as they’re more watery than shown in the picture. Won’t buy again.
Best Rice Pud
Creamy, with just the right amount of nutmeg, just how a rice pudding should be.