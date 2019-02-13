By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Sticky Toffee Pudding 235G

Tesco 2 Sticky Toffee Pudding 235G
One pudding (118g)
  • Energy1520kJ 362kcal
  • Fat13.6g
  • Saturates7.4g
  • Sugars44.4g
  • Salt0.4g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1288kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • 2 All butter sponges topped with a sticky toffee sauce made with butter.
  • Steeped in Toffee Light buttery date sponge covered in a rich treacly toffee sauce.
  • Steeped in Toffee Light buttery date sponge covered in a rich treacly toffee sauce.
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Butter (Milk) (11%), Date (9%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Black Treacle, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W & 900W 50 secs
Remove outer packaging and film lid.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W & 900W 1 min 20 secs
Remove outer packaging and film lid.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute.

Steam
Instructions: Chilled: 20 mins Remove outer packaging. Place sealed pot in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the pot just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry. Frozen: 30 mins Remove outer packaging. Place sealed pot in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the pot just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 118g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (118g)
Energy1288kJ / 307kcal1520kJ / 362kcal
Fat11.5g13.6g
Saturates6.2g7.4g
Carbohydrate47.4g55.9g
Sugars37.6g44.4g
Fibre1.7g2.0g
Protein2.6g3.0g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

love this little puds, delicious

5 stars

love this little puds, delicious

Poorly packaged

1 stars

Can’t find the 6 portion Tesco sticky toffee online. Bought one in store yesterday. It’s in a box but there is no film lid so the toffee topping has spilt all over the inside of the box! Is it not supposed to have a film that you remove? If not, that’s very poor design!

Spoilt by one thing

3 stars

You got this nearly right. The general taste was what one expects bit overall it was FAR too sweet. Not acceptable and won't buy it again.

