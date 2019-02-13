Tesco 2 Sticky Toffee Pudding 235G

love this little puds, delicious
love this little puds, delicious
Poorly packaged
Can’t find the 6 portion Tesco sticky toffee online. Bought one in store yesterday. It’s in a box but there is no film lid so the toffee topping has spilt all over the inside of the box! Is it not supposed to have a film that you remove? If not, that’s very poor design!
Spoilt by one thing
You got this nearly right. The general taste was what one expects bit overall it was FAR too sweet. Not acceptable and won't buy it again.