Tesco 2 Fresh Cream Bramley Apple Turnovers 160G

Disappointed
Disappointed with this product. Not enough cream and the apple was lacking in sweetness - much too sharp. Will not buy again.
These use to be full of cream, you have a job to f
These use to be full of cream, you have a job to find the cream, you may as well sell them for just apple, which their is ample of, will go elsewhere for these.
Not as good as they used to be
Very disappointed. Have been buying these for a long time and they were previously full of apple with plenty of cream. The ones I received today had a reasonable amount of apple but virtually no cream.
Fillings vary in generosity.
After trying these and loving the generous fillings I bought again but the fillings had since shrunk. I then tried again to see if it was a 'one-off' but the fillings were again less than they were. Sadly, I won't buy again.
very skimpy with the apple filling
very little apple filling in the apple turnovers very disappointing in the product
Delicious
Our favourite weekly treat when we can get them
Best of all the top supermarkets.
Very good 10/10
Where's the fruit filling?
Have been ordering these on a regular basis and have been pleased with the amount of apple filling but the last order was was mainly cream barely any apple. I ordered the raspberry ones as well the first two bites there was no raspberry taste so I opened the turnover to find a very small amount of raspberry in the middle,I will not be ordering either turnovers again.
These have improved a lot. Lots of cream and good
These have improved a lot. Lots of cream and good pastry. Good.
The best I've had in a long time.
This is a cut above your average turnover. The slight acidity of the Bramley apple is set off by the crisp sugar coating of the light pastry. And not forgetting the cream! Simply delicious.