Tesco 2 Fresh Cream Bramley Apple Turnovers 160G

3(10)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

One turnover
  • Energy939kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1173kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Puff pastry triangles filled with stabilised cream and Bramley apple filling.
  • British Cream Flaky puff pastry filled with cream and Bramley apple pieces Inspired by traditional methods our puff pastry is layered for a crisp and flaky bite.
  • British cream
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with cream and Bramley apple pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Apple (26%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cream (Milk) (16%), Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Stabilisers(Pectin, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sucrose.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne turnover
Energy1173kJ / 281kcal939kJ / 225kcal
Fat16.8g13.4g
Saturates8.7g7.0g
Carbohydrate28.1g22.5g
Sugars11.2g9.0g
Fibre1.6g1.3g
Protein3.6g2.9g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

1 stars

Disappointed with this product. Not enough cream and the apple was lacking in sweetness - much too sharp. Will not buy again.

These use to be full of cream, you have a job to f

1 stars

These use to be full of cream, you have a job to find the cream, you may as well sell them for just apple, which their is ample of, will go elsewhere for these.

Not as good as they used to be

2 stars

Very disappointed. Have been buying these for a long time and they were previously full of apple with plenty of cream. The ones I received today had a reasonable amount of apple but virtually no cream.

Fillings vary in generosity.

3 stars

After trying these and loving the generous fillings I bought again but the fillings had since shrunk. I then tried again to see if it was a 'one-off' but the fillings were again less than they were. Sadly, I won't buy again.

very skimpy with the apple filling

3 stars

very little apple filling in the apple turnovers very disappointing in the product

Delicious

5 stars

Our favourite weekly treat when we can get them

Best of all the top supermarkets.

5 stars

Very good 10/10

Where's the fruit filling?

1 stars

Have been ordering these on a regular basis and have been pleased with the amount of apple filling but the last order was was mainly cream barely any apple. I ordered the raspberry ones as well the first two bites there was no raspberry taste so I opened the turnover to find a very small amount of raspberry in the middle,I will not be ordering either turnovers again.

These have improved a lot. Lots of cream and good

5 stars

These have improved a lot. Lots of cream and good pastry. Good.

The best I've had in a long time.

5 stars

This is a cut above your average turnover. The slight acidity of the Bramley apple is set off by the crisp sugar coating of the light pastry. And not forgetting the cream! Simply delicious.

