By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Parcel 500G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Parcel 500G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per 53g
  • Energy526kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 993kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage meat with sage, onion and gluten free breadcrumbs wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • SMOKED STREAKY BACON Tender pork, sweet onion and sage stuffing wrapped in crispy bacon.
  • SMOKED STREAKY BACON Tender pork, sweet onion and sage stuffing wrapped in crispy bacon.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who works with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Smoked streaky bacon
  • Tender pork, sweet onion and sage stuffing wrapped in crispy bacon
  • Cook from frozen 1hr 10mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (57%), Smoked Streaky Bacon with added Water (26%)(Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate)), Water, Onion, Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Dextrose, Salt, Parsley, Sage, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Potato Fibre, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from the frozen.
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Cover tray with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes.
Remove from oven and carefully remove the foil cover from the tray.
Place back in the oven for a further 30 minutes.
Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 60 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Ensure products is cooked thoroughly until all juices run clear and there is no raw meat inside.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy993kJ / 239kcal526kJ / 127kcal
Fat16.6g8.8g
Saturates6.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate3.3g1.8g
Sugars1.7g0.9g
Fibre1.6g0.8g
Protein18.2g9.6g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 424g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely!!!

5 stars

I couldn't wait for this year for this stuffing it is lovely. It is free from gluten and dairy. It is the best stuffing I have ever tasted from a supermarket. I also don't understand other reviews.

Lovely - best part of a roast dinner!

5 stars

Absolutely lovely - can’t understand any bad reviews!!

Good sausage meat a good amount of dried or fresh

2 stars

Good sausage meat a good amount of dried or fresh sage seasoning and there you go. Or Tesco's Lincoln sausages taken out of thier skins to do that is easy just use a sharp pair of sissors front to back along the sausage. Add Sage perhaps a little ground black pepper there you go Stuffing. I tried all differant amounts of sage and ground black pepper in each ball or amount. ie experiment you will get the taste you like. Just do not buy this or Richmond sausages Yuck.

Avoid

1 stars

Disgusting flavour - truly awful product.

Cannot recommend.

1 stars

This really wasn't pleasant, and very artificial tasting. Unfortunately, my lunch guests also thought so, and it all ended up in the bin.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here