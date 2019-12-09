Tesco Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Parcel 500G

Lovely!!!
I couldn't wait for this year for this stuffing it is lovely. It is free from gluten and dairy. It is the best stuffing I have ever tasted from a supermarket. I also don't understand other reviews.
Lovely - best part of a roast dinner!
Absolutely lovely - can’t understand any bad reviews!!
Good sausage meat a good amount of dried or fresh
Good sausage meat a good amount of dried or fresh sage seasoning and there you go. Or Tesco's Lincoln sausages taken out of thier skins to do that is easy just use a sharp pair of sissors front to back along the sausage. Add Sage perhaps a little ground black pepper there you go Stuffing. I tried all differant amounts of sage and ground black pepper in each ball or amount. ie experiment you will get the taste you like. Just do not buy this or Richmond sausages Yuck.
Avoid
Disgusting flavour - truly awful product.
Cannot recommend.
This really wasn't pleasant, and very artificial tasting. Unfortunately, my lunch guests also thought so, and it all ended up in the bin.