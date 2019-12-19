Tesco Chipolatas Wrapped In Bacon 6 Pack 192G
Offer
- Energy197kJ 47kcal2%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 249kcal
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages.
- Our long standing partnership with trusted farmers ensures high welfare standards and consistent quality.
- Succulent pork, carefully seasoned for a juicy, full flavoured sausage
- Smoked streaky bacon
- Lightly seasoned pork chipolatas wrapped in smoked streaky bacon
- Cook from frozen 30 mins
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 192g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract. Filled into non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best results cook from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.
Turn halfway through cooking.
190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
192g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 cocktail sausages (19g**)
|Energy
|1036kJ / 249kcal
|197kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.3g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019