Joop Go Eau De Toilette Spray 50Ml

5(7)Write a review
£ 18.00
£36.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Eau De Toilette Natural Spray
  • Oriental fragrance for men
  • Scent released in 2006
  • Originally released in 2006, Go by Joop! is a Oriental fragrance for Men. This is a 50ml Spray Eau de Toilette.
  • Only authorized retailers are permitted to sell this product.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua/Water/Eau, Parfum/Fragrance, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Limonene, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, BHT, Butyl Methoxydibenzylmethane, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Linalool, Methyl Eugenol, FD&C Blue No 1 (CI 42090), FD&C Yellow No 5 (CI 19140)

Distributor address

  • Coty Prestige,
  • 75002,
  • Paris.
  • Coty US LLC,
  • New York,
  • N.Y.,

Return to

  • www.joop.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely aftershave

5 stars

*********************Lovely fresh smell & great price ****************

Wow

5 stars

My husbands favourite scent it has a lovely warm comforting scent

Green machine

5 stars

Lovely fragrance that lasts for hours. Good value at a great price.

Fantastic fresh scent

5 stars

I bought this eau de toilette for my husband for Christmas. He was delighted with the fragrance and would not normally have used this brand. It was definitely a smart purchase and the scent is not overpowering but lasts for hours.

Great price

5 stars

Brought for a present, best price I found. Smells lovely

Fantastic!

5 stars

Quick delivery, fantastic item, at the best price.

very happy

5 stars

I brought this item for a realtives birthday, very please with the product and the delivery was very quick, very pleased with the item

