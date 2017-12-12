Joop Go Eau De Toilette Spray 50Ml

Lovely aftershave
*********************Lovely fresh smell & great price ****************
Wow
My husbands favourite scent it has a lovely warm comforting scent
Green machine
Lovely fragrance that lasts for hours. Good value at a great price.
Fantastic fresh scent
I bought this eau de toilette for my husband for Christmas. He was delighted with the fragrance and would not normally have used this brand. It was definitely a smart purchase and the scent is not overpowering but lasts for hours.
Great price
Brought for a present, best price I found. Smells lovely
Fantastic!
Quick delivery, fantastic item, at the best price.
very happy
I brought this item for a realtives birthday, very please with the product and the delivery was very quick, very pleased with the item