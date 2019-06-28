Pantene Volume 3 Minute Miracle Conditioner 200Ml

Amazing results
This treatment works wonders on you dry and damaged hair to breath some life back into it.
The best hair reviver
Feels amazing as soon as you apply it. Smells fantastic and I wouldn't be without it!
the best
I've been using this product for several months and have noticed the difference in my hair, it looks so much healthier
value for money
I love this conditioner it makes my hair as soft as silk I have spent vast amounts of money on hair products but have found this a game changer .Its reasonably priced and you don t need to use large quantities. It is one of the best Ive ever used
Pantene gold
Love how this feels so luxurious and how soft and silky my hair feels when iv used it
Easy and big wow
When I used that mask my hair was so soft, smells beautiful and you can use that conditioner so easy, so quick. I realy recommend. Big wow!
Squeaky clean
Great conditioner repairing the damage done to the hair as it goes it certainly is brilliant.
So easy and quick to use
I was very lucky to win a tube of this wonderful conditioner, i swim daily and my hair really suffers from the chlorine in the pool, this Pantene 3 minute conditioner is just fantastic, i love it and i will be buying more, you only need a small amount to get the softness and condition back to your hair, its so easy to use, it comes out of the tube easily, goes on easily and when you dry your hair you can really feel the difference. im hooked, this is one conditioner i will be using again
Magical
My over processed hair (bleached) looked so good even after just one use It's true it's a three minute wonder
Pantine
very good product, hair beautiful, shiny, soft, beautiful smell,