Pantene Volume 3 Minute Miracle Conditioner 200Ml

5(112)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Volume 3 Minute Miracle Conditioner 200Ml
£ 3.20
£1.60/100ml
  • Discover the power of the Ampoule-infused Pro-V formulas, the power of a masque in a daily hair conditioner.
  • Hair conditioner that instantly melts into the hair and helps to condition it without weigh down
  • Use with every wash to transform fine and flat hair into shinier and stronger locks
  • For Fine and Flat hair
  • Pro-V formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply a nut-sized amount of 3 Minute Miracle on damp hair, and massage into the full length of hair. Let it absorb into the hair, then rinse it off.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge, Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 028 3578
  • [IE] 1800 535 909
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

112 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing results

5 stars

This treatment works wonders on you dry and damaged hair to breath some life back into it.

The best hair reviver

5 stars

Feels amazing as soon as you apply it. Smells fantastic and I wouldn't be without it!

the best

5 stars

I've been using this product for several months and have noticed the difference in my hair, it looks so much healthier

value for money

5 stars

I love this conditioner it makes my hair as soft as silk I have spent vast amounts of money on hair products but have found this a game changer .Its reasonably priced and you don t need to use large quantities. It is one of the best Ive ever used

Pantene gold

5 stars

Love how this feels so luxurious and how soft and silky my hair feels when iv used it

Easy and big wow

5 stars

When I used that mask my hair was so soft, smells beautiful and you can use that conditioner so easy, so quick. I realy recommend. Big wow!

Squeaky clean

5 stars

Great conditioner repairing the damage done to the hair as it goes it certainly is brilliant.

So easy and quick to use

5 stars

I was very lucky to win a tube of this wonderful conditioner, i swim daily and my hair really suffers from the chlorine in the pool, this Pantene 3 minute conditioner is just fantastic, i love it and i will be buying more, you only need a small amount to get the softness and condition back to your hair, its so easy to use, it comes out of the tube easily, goes on easily and when you dry your hair you can really feel the difference. im hooked, this is one conditioner i will be using again

Magical

5 stars

My over processed hair (bleached) looked so good even after just one use It's true it's a three minute wonder

Pantine

5 stars

very good product, hair beautiful, shiny, soft, beautiful smell,

1-10 of 112 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

