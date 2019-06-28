By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pantene Repair & Protect 3 Minute Miracle 200Ml

4.5(479)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Repair & Protect 3 Minute Miracle 200Ml
£ 3.20
£1.60/100ml
  • Discover the power of the Ampoule-infused Pantene 3 Minute Miracle hair conditioner Pro-V formula, the power of a hair mask in a daily conditioner.
  • This Pantene 3 Minute Miracle hair conditioner instantly melts into the hair and helps to condition it without weigh down
  • Use with every wash to transform damaged hair into shinier and stronger locks
  • Repair and Protect for Dry and Damaged Hair
  • Pro-V formula
  • Pantene is the Swiss born, vitamin infused, worlds number 1 hair care range
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Glutamic Acid, Citric Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Panthenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Sodium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply a nut-sized amount of 3 Minute Miracle on damp hair, and massage into the full length of hair. Let it absorb into the hair, then rinse it off.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 028 3578
  • [IE] 1800 535 909
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
NO SIGNAL WORD Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

479 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Amazing results

5 stars

This treatment works wonders on you dry and damaged hair to breath some life back into it.

The best hair reviver

5 stars

Feels amazing as soon as you apply it. Smells fantastic and I wouldn't be without it!

the best

5 stars

I've been using this product for several months and have noticed the difference in my hair, it looks so much healthier

value for money

5 stars

I love this conditioner it makes my hair as soft as silk I have spent vast amounts of money on hair products but have found this a game changer .Its reasonably priced and you don t need to use large quantities. It is one of the best Ive ever used

Good!

3 stars

Effective product especially during sunny days! Pantene is now one of my favourite hair products.

Pantene gold

5 stars

Love how this feels so luxurious and how soft and silky my hair feels when iv used it

Excellent!

5 stars

So recommend this product makes my hair so soft and with colour hair it helps to repair any damage that is done during drying

Excellent!

5 stars

I struggle with dry damaged hair and since using this conditioner my hair shines and looks so much healthier

Great!

4 stars

Hey there.. great product. Finally repaired my broken hair. Amazing.

Excellent!

5 stars

I first Tried this on holiday as the sun can damage your hair quite badly, and loved it. I now buy it all the time, the smell is lovely and you only need a little once or twice a week for a lovely soft shine.

1-10 of 479 reviews

