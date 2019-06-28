Pantene Repair & Protect 3 Minute Miracle 200Ml

Amazing results
This treatment works wonders on you dry and damaged hair to breath some life back into it.
The best hair reviver
Feels amazing as soon as you apply it. Smells fantastic and I wouldn't be without it!
the best
I've been using this product for several months and have noticed the difference in my hair, it looks so much healthier
value for money
I love this conditioner it makes my hair as soft as silk I have spent vast amounts of money on hair products but have found this a game changer .Its reasonably priced and you don t need to use large quantities. It is one of the best Ive ever used
Good!
Effective product especially during sunny days! Pantene is now one of my favourite hair products.
Pantene gold
Love how this feels so luxurious and how soft and silky my hair feels when iv used it
Excellent!
So recommend this product makes my hair so soft and with colour hair it helps to repair any damage that is done during drying
Excellent!
I struggle with dry damaged hair and since using this conditioner my hair shines and looks so much healthier
Great!
Hey there.. great product. Finally repaired my broken hair. Amazing.
Excellent!
I first Tried this on holiday as the sun can damage your hair quite badly, and loved it. I now buy it all the time, the smell is lovely and you only need a little once or twice a week for a lovely soft shine.