Pantene Smooth & Sleek 3 Minute Miracle 200Ml

Amazing results
This treatment works wonders on you dry and damaged hair to breath some life back into it.
The best hair reviver
Feels amazing as soon as you apply it. Smells fantastic and I wouldn't be without it!
the best
I've been using this product for several months and have noticed the difference in my hair, it looks so much healthier
value for money
I love this conditioner it makes my hair as soft as silk I have spent vast amounts of money on hair products but have found this a game changer .Its reasonably priced and you don t need to use large quantities. It is one of the best Ive ever used
Pantene gold
Love how this feels so luxurious and how soft and silky my hair feels when iv used it
Good!
Softened straight away but when dried it didn’t look it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
wonderful product leaves hair movie star smooth and soft
Excellent!
absolutley love this product. i have long, dry, frizzy hair and this conditioner always leaves my hair silky soft and managable, smells lovely too ☺
Excellent!
Very good conditioner. I used few times already and it's great. I will definitely buy another one.
It works!
Does actually smooth out your hair, noticeable after a few wash.