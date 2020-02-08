By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bakedin Rainbow Cake Mix 490G
£ 4.00
£0.82/100g

Product Description

  • Rainbow Cake Kit
  • The Baking Club Bakedin
  • If you liked this mix you'll love our Baking Club: a different baking kit delivered to your doorstep each month. For an exclusive discount go to: www.bakedin.co.uk/club
  • In 2013, three friends with a love for baking formed Bakedin and began to sell their handmade baking kits at local markets. Things moved quickly, and in 2015 Joe quit his day job in IT to manage the business full time.
  • All Bakedin products are made using the principles of great quality ingredients such as our top-notch Belgian chocolate and flour, which is milled just 40 miles from Bakedin HQ in Hampshire.
  • No palm oil
  • Makes 4 layers
  • All natural colours
  • No waste, less fuss
  • Pack size: 490G

Information

Ingredients

Self Raising Flour (Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate and Sodium Bicarbonate), Statutory Nutrition (Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin)), Caster Sugar, Baking Powder (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Raising Agents (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Natural Colours (Carmine, Paprika, Burnt Sugar, Gum Acacia, Maltodextrin, Potassium Hydroxide, Mixed Tocopherols, Rosemary Extract, Beta Carotene, Rapeseed Oil, Silicon Dioxide, Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin Powder), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Wheat, Soya and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest before: see sticker.

Number of uses

Serves 12 people

Name and address

  • Baked In Ltd,
  • Office 112,
  • Slington House,
  • Rankine Road,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,

Return to

Net Contents

475g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)
Energy kJ / kcal1505kJ / 354kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates82.1g
of which sugars 50g
Protein 4.4g
Salt 0g

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Waste of money

1 stars

Fiddly to make, you basically have to reuse the same tin unless you have four separate cake tins of the same size. Still have to add butter, eggs and your own icing so it's not good value for money and the cake came out flat and unappealing.

Terrible

1 stars

Awful cake mix my daughter was so upset. It crumbled and feel apart as soon as we took it out of the cake tin ... we had to buy another cake the night before

I recently used this cake mix to make my son's 1st

5 stars

I recently used this cake mix to make my son's 1st birthday cake and I was very impressed! It looked amazing when it was cut and was so light, moist and absolutely delicious. It was an absolute bargain as well especially as I bought it when it was on offer. I will definitely be using this product again!

