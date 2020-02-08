Bakedin Rainbow Cake Mix 490G

Waste of money
Fiddly to make, you basically have to reuse the same tin unless you have four separate cake tins of the same size. Still have to add butter, eggs and your own icing so it's not good value for money and the cake came out flat and unappealing.
Terrible
Awful cake mix my daughter was so upset. It crumbled and feel apart as soon as we took it out of the cake tin ... we had to buy another cake the night before
I recently used this cake mix to make my son's 1st birthday cake and I was very impressed! It looked amazing when it was cut and was so light, moist and absolutely delicious. It was an absolute bargain as well especially as I bought it when it was on offer. I will definitely be using this product again!