Tesco Light Mayonnaise 450Ml

Great Mayonnaise.
Prefer this mayonnaise to the more expensive brands, but what happened to the jar??? now I have to buy more plastic! not so good. not happy.
We don't like it
Awful taste sorry.
Like all Mayonnaise containers i have found that once i get down to the last one or two visible portions in the bottle or jar its impossible to actually get anything out of it ! this one is no different . Perhaps a giant toothpaste tube would be better?
love the squeezy bottle
cheaper than the branded variety and you cant tell the difference in taste
Has changed my life
This is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Not only is it mayonnaise but it comes in some beautiful packaging. Once I've finished the contents, I always wash out the bottle and put on my mantel piece and admire. I'm up to 6 bottles now! Thanks again Tesco, well done.
Good work
slightly creamy worked very well with chips would purchase again
Yummy
As good as any top brand!
Great taste
Bought this in my last on line shop really tastie Mayonnaise, well worth a try .
Easy to handle
The bottle is easy to hold and the contents last quite a while and the mayonnaise keeps it flavour and of all the brands out there yours is the only one l buy .
Weak
Wasn’t the best I have bought, not very creamy and goes off very fast once opened i would spend the extra for branded