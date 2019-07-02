By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Light Mayonnaise 450Ml

4.5(22)Write a review
£ 0.75
£0.17/100ml
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy191kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1272kJ / 308kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced calorie light mayonnaise.
  • Made with Free Range Eggs
  • Pack size: 450ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (28%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Free Range Pasteurised Egg Yolk (4%), Potassium Chloride, Lemon Juice From Concentrate, Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Mustard Seed, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric Powder, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

450ml e (PET);650ml e (PET)

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach tablespoon (15ml) contains
Energy1272kJ / 308kcal191kJ / 46kcal
Fat29.0g4.4g
Saturates2.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate11.1g1.7g
Sugars5.2g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.6g<0.1g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

22 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Mayonnaise.

4 stars

Prefer this mayonnaise to the more expensive brands, but what happened to the jar??? now I have to buy more plastic! not so good. not happy.

We don't like it

2 stars

Awful taste sorry.

Like all Mayonnaise containers i have found that o

4 stars

Like all Mayonnaise containers i have found that once i get down to the last one or two visible portions in the bottle or jar its impossible to actually get anything out of it ! this one is no different . Perhaps a giant toothpaste tube would be better?

love the squeezy bottle

5 stars

cheaper than the branded variety and you cant tell the difference in taste

Has changed my life

5 stars

This is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Not only is it mayonnaise but it comes in some beautiful packaging. Once I've finished the contents, I always wash out the bottle and put on my mantel piece and admire. I'm up to 6 bottles now! Thanks again Tesco, well done.

Good work

4 stars

slightly creamy worked very well with chips would purchase again

Yummy

5 stars

As good as any top brand!

Great taste

4 stars

Bought this in my last on line shop really tastie Mayonnaise, well worth a try .

Easy to handle

5 stars

The bottle is easy to hold and the contents last quite a while and the mayonnaise keeps it flavour and of all the brands out there yours is the only one l buy .

Weak

2 stars

Wasn’t the best I have bought, not very creamy and goes off very fast once opened i would spend the extra for branded

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

