Tick Tock Rooibos Tea 80 Tea Bags 180G

Write a review
Tick Tock Rooibos Tea 80 Tea Bags 180G
Product Description

  • Rooisbos Tea
  • Did you know? Rooibos is the original name for redbush tea.
  • Specially selected pure rooibos. Harvested by hand and made naturally in the clear Cedarberg mountain air.
  • A Family Tradition from the Founders of Rooibos Tea
  • The Tick Tock family have been makers of rooibos tea ever since Grandfather Benjamin Ginsberg perfected the brew in 1903.
  • A tea pioneer, he was the first to use traditional tea techniques to cure the wild rooibos plant found only in Sout Africa's magnificent Cedarberg mountains.
  • Over 100 years later, we continue to make Tick Tock to his original specifications.
  • For bright days & peaceful nights
  • Great taste 2015
  • Original redbush tea
  • Naturally caffeine free
  • Allows restful sleep
  • Gentle and low in tannin
  • Special superior grade
  • Harvested by hand
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Rooibos Tea (Aspalathus Linearis)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from strong light and odours.

Produce of

Packed in the United Kingdom from imported ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Add freshly boiled water and brew for 2-4 minutes. Sweeten with sugar or honey to taste. Delicious with or without milk. Also with lemon, or as an iced tea with mint.
  • Try Tick Tock with or without milk. It also tastes great with lemon, or as an iced tea with mint.

Name and address

  • Tick Tock Teas Ltd,
  • PO Box 125,
  • Newbury,
  • RG20 9LY,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Net Contents

180g ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

Great tea, best in the U.K.

This is really delicious.

5 stars

I really like this product. I can’t really drink any other sort now. It is so refreshing .

the best red bush tea

5 stars

the best red bush tea, lovely aroma.

