Tesco Light Mayonnaise 500Ml
£ 0.65
£0.13/100ml
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy191kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1272kJ / 308kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced calorie light mayonnaise.
  • Made with Free Range Eggs
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (28%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (4%), Potassium Chloride, Lemon Juice From Concentrate, Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Mustard Seed, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric Powder, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

33 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach tablespoon (15ml) contains
Energy1272kJ / 308kcal191kJ / 46kcal
Fat29.0g4.4g
Saturates2.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate11.1g1.7g
Sugars5.2g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.6g<0.1g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent. My favourite mayonnaise.

good value

5 stars

always use this in place of butter and with my salads

Excellent product

5 stars

I always buy Tesco Light Mayonnaise as I don't like salad cream

Fine substitute for leading brand.

5 stars

Not noticed a difference when using this instead of other brands. Will buy again.

Excellent value

5 stars

Always buy it as can’t fault the product

Delicious with many things.

5 stars

I always have some in the fridge, as my girls love tuna mayo sandwiches.

It's Mayonnaise.

4 stars

I bought this product because I needed mayonnaise. It's not something I'd typically ever feel the need to write a review for however Tesco requested it so why not... The jar that it is always in a high quality condition without damages. Consistency here is great and I always ensure I recycle it. Labelling is nice and clear. There's never any confusion. The product itself I primarily use to mix with a sandwich filling like tuna or egg. It's a little more vinegary than heinz but perfect for my application. I could not recommend as a condiment. I hope this review is of assistance.

Mayo!

5 stars

If you want mayonnaise. That’s what this is. And (shockingly) it tastes like mayonnaise. I KNOW!

