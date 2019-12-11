By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pek Chopped Pork Gold 170G

Pek Chopped Pork Gold 170G
£ 1.40
£0.82/100g

Product Description

  • Chunky Pieces of Lean, Cured Chopped Pork
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Reduced Fat*
  • *30% less fat on average, compared to standard Pek Chopped Pork.
  • No MSM
  • Pek chopped pork gold contains no mechanically separated meat
  • Minimum 90% pork content
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (93%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser: Diphosphates, White Pepper, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Once opened, place contents into a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Produced in Poland from EU pork

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat.
  • Best chilled before slicing.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.pek.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100 g)
Energy:651 kJ (156 kcal)
Fat:9.1 g
of which saturates:3.2 g
Carbohydrate:0.1 g
of which sugars:0.1 g
Protein:18.4 g
Salt:2.3 g

