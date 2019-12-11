Grace Pepperpot Soup Mix 50G
Product Description
- Pepperpot Soup Mix
- Grace kitchen approved
- A Caribbean favourite
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- No added MSG
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Noodles (Wheat Flour, Water) (51%), Fortified Wheatflour (Wheat Flour, Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Spinach Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs (Parsley, Thyme), Dried Bell Peppers, Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Celery), Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Flavourings, Colour: Curcumin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Use Grace Pepperpot Soup Mix to add body & flavour to your chicken, shrimp or beef soup, or to your steamed fish, chicken or rice dishes. Grace Pepperpot Soup Mix can also be enjoyed as a delicious broth without the need to add other ingredients.
- Directions:
- 1. Add contents of pouch to 500ml of cold water.
- 2. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Cover and let simmer for 7 - 10 minutes.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry mix as sold
|Energy
|1367 kJ/323 kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|Of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|65g
|Of which sugars
|15g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|Protein
|10g
|Salt
|11g
