Grace Pepperpot Soup Mix 50G

Grace Pepperpot Soup Mix 50G
£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Pepperpot Soup Mix
  • For exciting recipes and for information on the other Caribbean products in our range.
  • Grace kitchen approved
  • A Caribbean favourite
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles (Wheat Flour, Water) (51%), Fortified Wheatflour (Wheat Flour, Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Spinach Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs (Parsley, Thyme), Dried Bell Peppers, Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Celery), Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Flavourings, Colour: Curcumin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Grace Pepperpot Soup Mix to add body & flavour to your chicken, shrimp or beef soup, or to your steamed fish, chicken or rice dishes. Grace Pepperpot Soup Mix can also be enjoyed as a delicious broth without the need to add other ingredients.
  • Directions:
  • 1. Add contents of pouch to 500ml of cold water.
  • 2. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Cover and let simmer for 7 - 10 minutes.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • Please visit our website www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry mix as sold
Energy1367 kJ/323 kcal
Fat1.4g
Of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrates65g
Of which sugars15g
Fibre3.8g
Protein10g
Salt11g

