Pantene Repair & Protect Jar 300Ml

I rarely use products except shampoo on my hair. However, had been decorating - stripping walls, sanding and my hair became really dry and straw like. Saw Pantene on offer and bought it - what a difference. Simply wash hair as usual, rinse the rub mask into hair right from scalp to ends of hair. No more tired, dry looking hair. It's easy to brush through - no tangles, easy to style, shiny and for the first time in ages my hair looks healthy.
Great product for the price - hair feels in good condition.
Great product makes hair feel like new brilliant product value for money
This is a very nice product. i recommend other users to use this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This has got to.be the best hair mask I've ever tried my hair was I'm terrible condition dry brittle dull frizzy and very unhealthy I've use this treatment twice and my hair is in amazing condition I would without a doubt use this all the time I'm hooked now fantastic hair product thankyou for this product I'd be list without it :)
I loved using this as it does what its says on tub would highly recommend it
Great product makes hair shiny soft . full of life , smells great and last long time , hair has improved
One of the best! I'm totally love it! Hair after use looks so beautiful and healthy! This mask protects hair from the damage and split ends.
Fantastic and smooth, really gives you a fresh look
Very dry hair dye to hear styling. This made my hair feel soft and healthy