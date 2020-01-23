By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pantene Repair & Protect Jar 300Ml

5(206)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Repair & Protect Jar 300Ml
£ 5.00
£1.67/100ml
  • Pantene repairing hair mask for damaged hair with micro-nourishers helps to lock in moisture deep down.
  • Leaving it healthy-looking and shiny, providing smoothness & shine for your damaged hair
  • Intensive cure that helps fight signs of damage in only 2min
  • PANTENE PRO-V ADVANCED FORMULA
  • Pantene is the Swiss born, vitamin infused, worlds number 1 hair care range
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply into damp hair beginning from the tips and massage upwards. Let the rich formula work for 2 minutes and rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge, Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 028 3578
  • [IE] 1800 535 909
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

206 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

1 stars

I rarely use products except shampoo on my hair. However, had been decorating - stripping walls, sanding and my hair became really dry and straw like. Saw Pantene on offer and bought it - what a difference. Simply wash hair as usual, rinse the rub mask into hair right from scalp to ends of hair. No more tired, dry looking hair. It's easy to brush through - no tangles, easy to style, shiny and for the first time in ages my hair looks healthy.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product for the price - hair feels in good condition.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product makes hair feel like new brilliant product value for money

Great!

4 stars

This is a very nice product. i recommend other users to use this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This has got to.be the best hair mask I've ever tried my hair was I'm terrible condition dry brittle dull frizzy and very unhealthy I've use this treatment twice and my hair is in amazing condition I would without a doubt use this all the time I'm hooked now fantastic hair product thankyou for this product I'd be list without it :)

Excellent!

5 stars

I loved using this as it does what its says on tub would highly recommend it

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product makes hair shiny soft . full of life , smells great and last long time , hair has improved

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the best! I'm totally love it! Hair after use looks so beautiful and healthy! This mask protects hair from the damage and split ends.

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic and smooth, really gives you a fresh look

Excellent!

5 stars

Very dry hair dye to hear styling. This made my hair feel soft and healthy

1-10 of 206 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

