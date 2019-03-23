Tesco Batter Mix 130G

To make Pancakes

You will need: 1 medium egg; 284ml (1/2 pt) water; vegetable oil for greasing.

Method:

1. Empty the sachet contents into a basin.

2. Beat together the egg and water in a separate bowl or jug.

3. Gradually add the liquid into the dry mix and whisk until a smooth batter is formed.

4. Cover the base of a small frying pan with cooking oil or fat and heat until smoking hot.

5. Pour off the excess fat into a cup and return to the heat.

6. Pour in enough batter to thinly coat the base of the pan and cook until golden.

7. Toss or turn the pancake and cook the other side.

8. Add another drop of oil from the cup before cooking the next pancake.

Coating batter for frying:

You will need: 200ml water; vegetable oil for greasing.

Method:

1. Empty the sachet contents into a basin. For a crispy batter add 2 x 5ml tsp (2tsp) baking powder to the dry mix.

2. Gradually add the water into the dry mix and whisk until a smooth batter is formed.

3. Use to coat fish, meat, fruit or vegetables, then fry in hot fat.