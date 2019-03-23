By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Batter Mix 130G

Tesco Batter Mix 130G
£ 0.29
£0.22/100g
One Yorkshire pudding
  • Energy216kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 982kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • Batter mix.
  • FOR YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS Just add egg & water
  • FOR YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS Just add egg & water
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 20-30 minutes
Yorkshire Puddings Cooking time: 20-30 minutes Method: Oven Makes: 12 Yorkshire puddings You will need: 1 medium egg; 200ml water; 60ml (12 tsp) vegetable oil for greasing; 12 holes muffin tin. Method: 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 2. Add 1 tsp of vegetable oil into each hole of the tin, then place in the oven until smoking hot. 3. Beat together the egg and water in a bowl. 4. Empty the batter mix into a seperate mixining bowl and gradually add the liquid into it, whisk until a smooth batter is formed. 5. Divide the mixture equally into the holes and bake 20-30 minutes until well risen and golden.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To make Pancakes
    You will need: 1 medium egg; 284ml (1/2 pt) water; vegetable oil for greasing.
    Method:
    1. Empty the sachet contents into a basin.
    2. Beat together the egg and water in a separate bowl or jug.
    3. Gradually add the liquid into the dry mix and whisk until a smooth batter is formed.
    4. Cover the base of a small frying pan with cooking oil or fat and heat until smoking hot.
    5. Pour off the excess fat into a cup and return to the heat.
    6. Pour in enough batter to thinly coat the base of the pan and cook until golden.
    7. Toss or turn the pancake and cook the other side.
    8. Add another drop of oil from the cup before cooking the next pancake.

     

    Coating batter for frying:
    You will need: 200ml water; vegetable oil for greasing.
    Method:
    1. Empty the sachet contents into a basin. For a crispy batter add 2 x 5ml tsp (2tsp) baking powder to the dry mix.
    2. Gradually add the water into the dry mix and whisk until a smooth batter is formed.
    3. Use to coat fish, meat, fruit or vegetables, then fry in hot fat.

     

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Yorkshire pudding (22g)
Energy982kJ / 233kcal216kJ / 51kcal
Fat6.5g1.4g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate35.1g7.7g
Sugars2.7g0.6g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein7.7g1.7g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Was good quality

5 stars

Was good quality

Good value

5 stars

Good quality product at a reasonable price

Good value for money

5 stars

Buy this every week to make my yorkshire puddings for Sunday dinner

Excellent!

5 stars

If short of time, perfect for pancakes, Yorkshires and toad-in-the- hole. Cannot fault the product though a need to take careful note of use by date.

No more flat Yorkshire

5 stars

I always get this product as it so cheap and easy to do with no mess the perfect Yorkshire puddings

Makes great Yorkshire Puddings

5 stars

I’ve tried other brands of premix yorkshire mix and this one so far has the best results. Nice big Yorkshire’s with a good texture and form.

Tasty Yorkshire puddings

5 stars

I brought this for the first time a year or so ago and it has become a regular buy. It helps to make delicious Yorkshire puddings perfectly every time

