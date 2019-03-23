Tesco Batter Mix 130G

Was good quality
Was good quality
Good value
Good quality product at a reasonable price
Good value for money
Buy this every week to make my yorkshire puddings for Sunday dinner
Excellent!
If short of time, perfect for pancakes, Yorkshires and toad-in-the- hole. Cannot fault the product though a need to take careful note of use by date.
No more flat Yorkshire
I always get this product as it so cheap and easy to do with no mess the perfect Yorkshire puddings
Makes great Yorkshire Puddings
I’ve tried other brands of premix yorkshire mix and this one so far has the best results. Nice big Yorkshire’s with a good texture and form.
Tasty Yorkshire puddings
I brought this for the first time a year or so ago and it has become a regular buy. It helps to make delicious Yorkshire puddings perfectly every time