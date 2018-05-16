By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mugshot Sweet Chilli Noodles 60G

Mugshot Sweet Chilli Noodles 60G
£ 0.80
£0.13/10g

Product Description

  • Ribbon noodles in a sweet chilli sauce with red pepper and spring onion.
  • Sugar and spice and all things nice!
  • Why not scoop it up with some crispy prawn crackers
  • Dip in some spring rolls for a rake-away treat
  • ...brings good fortune!
  • Less than 1% fat
  • Ready in 5 mins
  • Tasty & guilt free!
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Scrummy noodles in a sweet chilli sauce
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles (72%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White, Salt], Sugar, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contain Celery), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce Powder [Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt], Dried Red Pepper, Ground Ginger, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Spring Onion, Acid (Citric Acid), Palm Oil, Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, calcium Carbonate, Iron, Naicin, Thiamin], Whey Powder (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make-up instructions
  • 1 Empty sachet into a standard size mug.
  • 2 Fill to 15mm from brim with boiling water. Stir thoroughly.
  • 3 Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.

Number of uses

This represents one serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (ready to eat)per sachet (ready to eat)
Energy 350kJ / 83kcal876kJ / 207kcal
Fat 0.3g0.8g
of which saturates 0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 16.5g41.2g
of which sugars 2.5g6.3g
Fibre 1.1g2.8g
Protein 3.0g7.4g
Salt 0.59g1.46g
Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this sachet it weighs 250g (approx.)--
This represents one serving--
All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 250g serving)--

